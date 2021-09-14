LISTEN: How Will Terence Steele Fare as Cowboys' Starting RT?

Locked On Cowboys: Cowboys to start Terence Steele at Right Tackle

The Dallas Cowboys will have a new face at right tackle when they face the Los Angeles Chargers this weekend.

Second-year undrafted free agent Terence Steele will start Sunday in place of suspended starter La'el Collins.

Collins was suspended five games by the NFL for violating the league's Substance Abuse policy. He is seeking an appeal, but owner Jerry Jones took it upon himself to announce that Steele would start Sunday.

Jones made the announcement on Tuesday told “Shan & RJ” on 105.3 The Fan that Steele would start Sunday and audition for the starting job moving forward.

Steele started 14 games last season for the Cowboys with all of the injuries that plagued the team. However, with Collins back, the established veteran won the right tackle job out of camp.

Now with Collins out, Steele has a chance to sub in and possibly stick.

READ MORE: History Says Cowboys Face Must-Win Sunday in L.A.

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys" Podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool discuss Jerry Jones announcing that Steele will be the team's starting right tackle in Week 2.

They debate how big of a drop off he will be from Collins and if the Cowboys should move Zack Martin to right tackle.

Plus, the pair discuss defensive back Anthony Brown's future with the team and who would be the head coach if Mike McCarthy were to miss a game.

Marcus and Landon deal with all that more on this episode of "Locked On Cowboys." Join us here!

CONTINUE READING: Cowboys Surprise: Jerry Jones Reveals O-Line Plan in Place of La’el Collins