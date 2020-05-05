New Cowboys QB Andy Dalton: 'I'm Here To Help Dak Prescott'

FRISCO - Shortly after the Andy Dalton signing, we issued a Dallas Cowboys prediction in this space. To wit:

"I predict Dalton will soon conduct a media interview in which he states that while at age 32 he remains competitive - he holds numerous Cincinnati Bengals records and helped them to five playoff appearances to start his career - he's here to help Dak. Not to hurt him.''

Yes, we want our Gold Star. Yes, we want our Cookie.

“I wanted to join a high-class organization and team that’s ready to win and be with Mike McCarthy,'' Dalton told ESPN on Monday, shortly after officially signing his one-year, $3 million deal. (No, it's not a "$7 million deal.'' Read our scoop on the contract breakdown here.) "His history with quarterbacks gives me a chance to come to a new place, a chance to learn, to help Dak out any way I can, and just be an asset for this team. Obviously, I bring a lot of experience and can bring a lot to the table. I’m here to help this team win and help in any way I can.”

As predicted, the competitive remains, as it should. He was a nine-year starter in Cincinnati before his recent release as the result of the Bengals selecting Joe Burrow with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

But he's here to do the right things. And to say the right things.

The Cowboys have already told us the Dalton signing is not to be taken as a threat to Dak's job security. Dalton will serve as Dak's backup. That's the plan. There is at this time little reason to waste much breath on a "quarterback controversy.''

At the same time, the TCU product Dalton said he has five other offers to go elsewhere, but "I had to figure out what’s going to be best for me, what’s going to be best for my future for the next 10 years for me. So just weighing all the options — I had several options out there — and I had to figure out what was the best situation for me to go into that was going to set me for this next half of my career. After weighing everything, I felt like going to Dallas was going to be the right fit for me this year. I’m excited. I think it’s going to be a great opportunity.”

Dalton be a free agent again in the spring of 2021. He can shop himself again at that time. Meanwhile, the Cowboys plan with Prescott is, worst-case scenario, going to make $31,409,000 guaranteed in 2020. Best-case? He'll get a multi-year deal averaging $35 million annually with at least $106 million guaranteed. Dak can be a long-term thing.

And Dalton, despite the fact his family already has a base in DFW, including a University Park property that covers two recently-purchased lots and a mansion valued at $5 million (he mentioned that being together with family during the COVID-19 crisis factored into his decision)?

“This is just the next step for me,” Dalton said.