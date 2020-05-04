'Dak Vs. Dalton': Inside The Cowboys Top 10 Logical 'Hot Takes'

FRISCO - I wish I could say that we are surprised that the ignoramuses and the pot-stirrers turned the Dallas Cowboys' signing of a Dak Prescott backup named Andy Dalton into a "quarterback controversy.''

But alas, this is "America's Team.'' And Lord knows, America suffers no shortage of ignoramuses and pot-stirrers.

Allow us to offer 10 Fast Facts and Hot Takes to make this situation as clear as it deserves to be:

1) Prescott is, worst-case scenario, going to make $31,409,000 guaranteed in 2020. Best-case? He'll get a multi-year deal averaging $35 million annually with at least $106 million guaranteed.

To suggest that Dalton getting $3 million guaranteed - a fraction of what Prescott will get - is "threatening'' or "suggestive'' is an insult to Dak, an insult to Dalton and an insult to the human intellect.

2) The Cowboys have already told me the Dalton signing is not to be taken as a threat to Dak's job security. You don't have to believe their words. (As Dez Bryant expressed to me, he's a non-believer). But for the media to ignore their words?

That's worse that ignorance; that's willful ignorance.

3) I predict Dalton will soon conduct a media interview in which he states that while at age 32 he remains competitive - he holds numerous Cincinnati Bengals records and helped them to five playoff appearances to start his career - he's here to help Dak. Not to hurt him.

4) Dallas could've done this with another "name QB.'' (See: Newton, Cam.) It so happens they picked one who is a veteran, who understands locker-room chemistry and doesn't wish to disrupt it, and who brings a faith-based mindset to the job.

When he eventually explains he's not here to backstab the starter, he deserves to be believed.

5) Dalton made $17 million last year. The Texas native could take his family anywhere. But the Daltons already have a base in DFW, including a University Park property that covers two recently-purchased lots and a mansion valued at $5 million.

Had I known about the University Park residence a week ago, instead of wishing Dalton would sign here, I would've predicted it. Dang it.

6) Could the Dak negotiations blow up in everybody's face? I suppose. And if the July 15 deadline to forge an extension starts looming, it'll have increased value as something to consider. And this is a "Never-Say-Never'' league, so sure, a continued withholding of services by Dak could result in an angry response from ownership.

I mean, who knew some schlub named Tom Brady was going to take over for Drew Bledsoe in New England? Who knew some third-stringer named Dak Prescott was going to take over for Tony Romo?

Who remembers Wally Pipp?

But for now? Consider owner Jerry Jones' remarks about the offer to Prescott, in which he says writing a $100 million check should tell us all we need to know about what Dallas thinks of Dak.

The notion as of today that the Cowboys will suddenly decide to sour on Prescott and let him walk is moronic. Moronic on the surface, and moronic because of the fact that Jerry has that $106-mil-plus pen in his hand.

7) It's almost a sidebar right now, but the ongoing argument about whether "Dak is worth it'' badly misses the point of real-life negotiations and supply-and-demand. These deals oftentimes happen in a vacuum. A Jared Goff deal or a Carson Wentz deal may or may not greatly impact a Dak deal; if the Cowboys can get him for less, they'd like that.

But what do we do when a loaf of bread or a gallon of gas costs $5? If we need the bread and the gas, we buy it.

So it in is the NFL. With everything from network contracts to season-ticket prices to players' salaries.

The greatest single-season salary Roger Staubach ever got was $160,000. Dak Prescott gets $160,000 for being filmed eating a spoonful of yogurt.

Who cares?

The argument that "no one else would pay Dak $30 million'' is a false narrative. There is no way to prove, or disprove that. ... and it's immaterial, because it's the cost of doing business for this player for this team in this time. It's "Dak in a Vacuum'' and it's up to the Joneses and agent Todd France as to how much or how little other players, other teams and other times matter.

8) Why has there been no negotiating progress for Prescott in the last week? Even the ignoramuses and the pot-stirrers might wish to bow to a) the death of Dak's brother, Jace, and b) the NFL Draft, which caused every team to put such issues on hold, as is customary.

9) Just as there are those who misunderstand what Dak is about to pocket, there are those who misunderstand what Dallas is doing financially in bringing on Dalton. The incumbent backup is Cooper Rush. He's got a non-guaranteed 2020 salary of $2.1 million.

He'll now likely lose his job, and why is this all significant?

Because the Cowboys' guarantee to the accomplished Dalton is exactly $900,000 more than what they were going to pay Rush.

That's right: It cost Dallas $900,000 to move from "unproven backup'' to "best-in-the-NFL backup.''

10) And finally, I'm troubled by the emotional intellect of Cowboys Nation - or lack thereof - that keeps this signing from being anything but universally lauded.

Prescott is 26. He's not without flaw, but he is coming off career-highs in completions, attempts, yards and touchdowns. The Cowboys were sixth in the NFL in scoring offense last season and No. 1 in total offense yardage, and the Joneses have answered their own "Is he our guy?'' questions about his potential - especially under new coach Mike McCarthy, who is on-record as saying he and the Cowboys can win a Super Bowl under Dak's guidance.

Don't bother with Dak vs. Dalton here (though it's fun to note that in terms of passer rating, the score is, "Prescott 99.7, Dalton 78.3.'')

The Dallas Cowboys are trying to build a deep and gifted team. New "88 Club'' member CeeDee Lamb is the third receiver. La'el Collins is the third-best O-lineman. Sean Lee might be the third-best linebacker. That's how this is done. Depth. Talent. Within the cap.

They just added to their roster the best possible "elite bus driver.'' Let the ignoramuses and the pot-stirrers grunge this down into a "problem.'' It's not. Dak Prescott being backed up by Andy Dalton is ... a solution.