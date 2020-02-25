NFL Combine Cowboys: Questions At LB - Meet The Answers In Indianapolis

Jaylon Smith. Leighton Vander Esch. Sean Lee. So, as it relates to problems at linebacker for the Dallas Cowboys ... what's the problem?

It starts with the free agency of Sean Lee, who told CowboysSI.com in an exclusive visit that he's "still deciding'' about where he wants to play in 2020. ... But the Dallas Cowboys free-agent linebacker isn't very interested in playing coy here.

"I love it in Dallas and I love the Cowboys,'' Lee told me. "I hope it works out, for sure.''

Maybe Lee is lured back. Maybe Jaylon raises his level of play. Maybe Vander Esch's neck surgery turns out to be a cure-all. But while the Cowboys view this as a position of strength ... well, that's a lot of maybes.

Lee, who turns 34 in July, said he hopes to finalize his plans "and will know fairly soon.'' And Jerry Jones is on record as viewing Lee as a foundational person and player.

But while Dallas waits there, Dallas moves on ideas in Indianapolis with this week's NFL Scouting Combine. What does this group of prospects offer? Our man Bill Huber of SI.com/Maven suggests it's a lot of everything:

Introducing the 31 Linebackers

Part 1: Long name with a big game

Part 2: Oklahoma’s Murray a real lifesaver

Part 3: Queen, Simmons are cream of crop