Every Cowboys Rookie Pick Makes 53-Man Roster

'The Magnificent 11'? As things stand for the moment, a fifth of Dallas’ 53-man roster is made up of rookies.

FRISCO - The "final 53-man roster'' isn't really final, but as the Dallas Cowboys look back on their selections in the 2021 NFL Draft and then look at who is on the "initial 53-man roster'' with a sense of organizational pride.

Why? Because all 11 draftees made the cut.

That's 53 spots. And 11 guys. And it's impressive, even if it is temporary.

Here's that Dallas Cowboys 2021 Draft class: Micah Parsons, Kelvin Joseph, Osa Odighizuwa, Chauncey Golston, Nahshon Wright, Jabril Cox, Josh Ball, Simi Fehoko, Quinton Bohanna, Israel Mukuamu and Matt Farniok

It is worth pointing out, just for fun, that our guy Mike Fisher has spent the months since April laughing off the idea that Dallas would pull off a "near-Dirty Dozen'' repeat of what the Cowboys did with their draft in 1975 - a dozen guys, a dozen hits. Technically, Fish said "no way'' 11 would make it to "opening day.''

But it's still fun.

In fairness, as much as it is a rarity to see so many draft picks make it to this point, it is only temporary. Parsons is in as a premium helper. Osa and Bohanna might be as well. Joseph and Ball are among those dealing with injuries, so they would be on the move.

Again, though, this was a roster that needed help on defense and if the "Magnificent 11'' can be noted for anything real, it might be that. If the Cowboys are to have success in the NFL regular-season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Parsons and some of his friends will have to step up. And when a handful of vet Cowboys come off the COVID list? A couple of these rookies might have to step down.

