Big NFL Reveal: Where Is HBO's 'Hard Knocks' Going Next?

The long-time HBO docuseries is taking a step in a new direction.

HBO's 'Hard Knocks' just wrapped up its 17th season after documenting the Dallas Cowboys' training camp, but now the long-time docuseries is heading in a new direction.

NFL Films announced that the Indianapolis Colts will be featured in the NFL's first-ever in-season edition of "Hard Knocks."

"We could not be more thrilled to bring Hard Knocks and the remarkable behind-the-scenes access it provides for the entirety of an NFL season," said Ross Ketover, NFL Films Senior Executive. "Thanks to HBO, along with the incredible cooperation from the Colts, we are able to deliver a groundbreaking new edition of the series."

"Hard Knocks" has strictly been a training camp series, but for the first time in its 20-year history, the series will feature a team during the regular season.

The Colts have several intriguing storylines as they become the newest focus of "Hard Knocks."

Newly-acquired quarterback Carson Wentz looks to bring the Colts back to the playoffs after making it as a 7-seed last season.

The team also has young stars like running back Jonathan Taylor and wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. looking to take the next step in their young careers.

Even though the Dallas Cowboys cannot cross paths with the Colts this season unless they both make the Super Bowl, this could open Pandora's Box and perhaps the Cowboys could be a future subject of the show someday. But the fact that the Cowboys were the most recent team featured, we're not expecting the Cowboys to be there anytime soon.

The series premieres Wednesday, November 17 on HBO and HBO Max.

