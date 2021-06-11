NFL Line Is Set: What's Cowboys Win Total for 2021?

The sports books have set their line at 9.5 regular-season wins for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2021 season.

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are set to kick off the 2021 season on September 9 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as they look to rebound from a brutal 2020 campaign in which they finished 6-10, rotating four quarterbacks in five games and ultimately missing out on the postseason yet again.

Health permitting, things should turn around for Dallas. ... right?

However, there are also a variety of other factors that will play into the team's success.

So, how will the Cowboys fare in 2021?

The sports books have set their line at 9.5 regular-season wins for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2021 season (odds here by FanDuel).

So, if you think the Cowboys can register double-digit wins this season, this is your time to put your money where your mouth is!

My take?

If Dallas goes 9-8, they will likely run away with the NFC East. The Cowboys have the second-easiest schedule in the NFL, based on 2020 win percentages. Add that with a healthy and motivated Dak Prescott plus a defense that seems to be revitalized by new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn ... The Cowboys should be able to find success in those late-season division games ... Which will be enough to send the Cowboys to the playoffs. I think 10 wins is not out of the picture.

And a lot of this is about Dak.

“I’ve buried the injury, honestly, guys," Prescott said. "You know me, from the point of practice, from the point of just moving forward and going about my life. I’ve buried it mentally, and I think you guys and a lot of people around have to help me in burying it as well as we move forward.”

Dallas' schedule is, to all of us, must-watch football, featuring alluring quarterback matchups and challenging NFC East division foes. And 9.5 wins? The oddsmakers seem to think that total is "must'' as well.