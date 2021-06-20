Cowboys' Pass-Catchers Ranked Among NFL Elite

The Dallas Cowboys have an electrifying wide receiver trio. Where does it rank among the elite of the NFL?

FRISCO - There is much anticipation for what the Dallas Cowboys can achieve in terms of their passing attack during the upcoming NFL season. Dak Prescott is back in the lineup and he has plenty of talent around him.

Amari Cooper is listed as the top wideout in the Cowboys' position group with CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup making for a special trio. Dallas has what is considered one of the NFL's elite receiving corps.

And when we’re judging pass-catching weapons, Ezekiel Elliott matters as well.

Audacy Sports' Jordan Cohn ranked the pass-catching groups across all 32 NFL teams ahead of the 2021 season. This included not just wide receivers, but also backfield personnel and tight ends.

The Cowboys slotted in at the No. 3 overall spot on the list and trailed only the Kansas City Chiefs (No. 2) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (No. 1).

This pass-catching unit was helping Dak Prescott toward record-setting numbers before he went down to a season-ending injury. Through four games, Prescott was on pace for a casual 6,760 passing yards and a 3-to-1 touchdown to interception ratio. With an even stronger sophomore season expected from rookie star CeeDee Lamb (935 yards, 5 touchdowns) and a healthy Prescott, this offense should return to one of the league's best.

Amari Cooper could miss only the very start of training camp as he rehabs from minor ankle surgery, but regardless, he undoubtedly will set the tone for the wideout position group for the Cowboys.

Cooper is coming off a 2020 campaign that featured totals of 92 receptions, 1,114 receiving yards, and five touchdown grabs in 16 regular-season appearances. It wasn't quite elite compared to the NFL's top pass catchers but was very strong, nevertheless.

CeeDee Lamb managed to finish his rookie campaign as arguably the Cowboys' second most productive wideout. He racked up 74 catches for 935 receiving yards and five touchdown receptions.

Keep in mind, Lamb did not have the luxury of a regular offseason prior to his first NFL season. Now, with actual professional experience under his belt and Prescott back in the lineup, his outlook as a second-year pro is intriguing.

Where the Cowboys' receiving group rounds out is with Michael Gallup. He racked up 59 catches for 843 receiving yards and five touchdowns last season.

Not having a genuinely elite top wide receiver limits the Cowboys' ceiling in a pass catchers rankings. However, there is a clear talent deficit at the tight end spot that does not do Dallas any favors, in comparison. But include Zeke? And top three sounds about right.

