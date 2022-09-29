Noah’s Arc: WR Brown Earns Cowboys Comparison to Miles Austin

Noah's arc has made a victorious splash in the annals of Dallas Cowboys history.

Dallas' young 2022-23 season has been sustained by substitutes in the early going, as understudies have picked up the pace after a grisly opening weekend loss. Receiver Noah Brown has been at the forefront of those performances, with some labeling him the Cowboys' most reliable target in the post-Amari Cooper era, which has seen Dallas carve out an improbable 2-1 record despite losing franchise quarterback Dak Prescott.

Brown, 26, has lingered in the Dallas system since joining the team as a seventh-round draft pick in 2017. Departures of both the transactional and medical variety have afforded extended opportunities that Brown has taken full advantage of: through three games, his 213 receiving yards not only lead the Cowboys but have also allowed him to set a new career-high. All but three of his receptions, one of which was a momentum-establishing touchdown in the Week 2 win over Cincinnati, have gone for first downs. He followed that up with a 54-yard showing and matched his five-reception effort over the first two games in Monday's 23-16 triumph over the New York Giants.

Such progress has not gone unnoticed by Dallas management: executive vice president Stephen Jones was immediately queried about his unexpected windfall during an appearance on 105.3 FM (KRLD-FM), placing Brown in some lauded Cowboys company.

Jones' first comparison was conventional, likening Brown to fellow receiver and New Jersey native Miles Austin. Each of them starred on special teams prior to their respective offensive breakouts, with Austin earning five tackles and becoming the first North Texan to score a receiving touchdown in a postseason game during his rookie season in 2006.

"He reminds me a little bit of Miles Austin in terms of Miles being great at special teams around here. Certainly, Noah was (as well)," Jones recalled. "Miles did a lot of the dirty work blocking, digging people out in the run game, and then when he also got his chance at Kansas City and the rest was history. I think that was true for Noah."

While Brown's breakout perhaps pales in comparison to Austin's record-breaking 250-yard effort in that aforementioned visit to Kansas City in 2009, he has undoubtedly kept the Cowboys fortunes trending in the right direction, especially with several offensive contributors gone.

Another Jones comparison came from the other side of the ball, as he likened his resiliency to that of Super Bowl champion safety Brock Marion, another player whose origins could be traced to specialist endeavors. Jones was also pleased with the way Brown pulled himself up from his own injuries, as various ailments have placed him on injured reserve during both the 2018 and 2021 seasons.

"He’s overcome some injuries and he didn’t let that deter him," Jones said. "Unfortunately, guys don’t get through those types of situations and they retire and move on to other things in life. I think Noah is the ultimate example of a guy who’s done everything the right way and it’s paying off for him.”

Brown and the Cowboys return to action on Sunday afternoon against the Washington Commanders (12 p.m. CT, Fox).

