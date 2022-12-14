"I’m told the Cowboys and Odell Beckham Jr’s camp spoke Monday night in an effort to find common ground on basic terms & timing. ...'' - CBS Sports' Josina Anderson

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are still not done with the idea of signing Odell Beckham Jr. - so much so that it seems they communicated with the rehabbing receiver on Monday to discuss "basic terms and timing.''

So, fascinatingly, on the one hand, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was on the radio on Tuesday saying, "He's not ready to play today.'' ... While on the hours-before heels of the organization talking to him about how to sign him?

Writes CBS Sports' Josina Anderson: "I’m told the Cowboys and Odell Beckham Jr’s camp spoke Monday night in an effort to find common ground on basic terms & timing. ...''

"Terms and timing'' is a gentle way, an underplayed way, of saying "contract talks,'' at least of a sort.

Jones, even as the Cowboys just signed another vet wideout in T.Y. Hilton, was asked by 105.3 The Fan if the fact he "can't play today'' (due to his allegedly "ticking time bomb'' knee) rules out a deal.

"I wouldn't go that far if you include the playoffs,'' Jones said in his Tuesday appearance. "We wouldn't have been interested in Odell had he not had the talent. I think it's fair to say that he's an outstanding receiver ... he's as you well know, not ready to play. He's a receiver that I think would fit any time. There's going to be continued interest in Odell."

It was sort of assumed that Jones - because he specifically mentioned how ready the two-time All-Pro Beckham would be "in the spring'' - meant to suggest that the Cowboys might be interested in him at that time.

But did the owner also mean Beckham could be ready in the next month, as the receiver himself has claimed?

Writes Anderson: "While a window remains open to how this season unfolds, right now OBJ’s zoning in on training and determining his best path - at the right value, per source.''

