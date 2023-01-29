Eagles WATCH: Miles Sanders Gives Philly 7-0 Lead Over 49ers - NFC Championship Game - 1Q Live Game Updates

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a premature exit to the postseason, but the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles will play the San Francisco 49ers for a chance to appear in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday.

And then there were four.

As the Dallas Cowboys prepare for the offseason after what many consider a premature exit from the postseason, the Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) and San Francisco 49ers (13-4) prepare to face one another in the NFC Championship game on Sunday.

The Eagles advanced by virtue of a 38-7 shellacking of the New York Giants in the divisional round. They will appear in their eighth NFC Championship game to go along with four NFL Championship appearances before the AFL-NFL merger.

The 49ers will make their 18th appearance in the NFC Championship game and had one NFL Championship appearance before the merger.

Both teams will serve up highly-ranked offenses and defenses. The 49ers bring with them the fifth-ranked offense and second-ranked defense, while the Eagles maintain the third-ranked offense and first-ranked defense.

The 49ers defeated Philadelphia in the last meeting, 17-11, in Sept. of 2021 at Lincoln Financial Field, and lead the overall series record 19-14-1.

The story of the offseason thus far surrounds San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. Purdy was the final overall selection in 2022's NFL Draft, known as "Mr. Irrelevant," and was forced into action due to injuries to Jimmy Garappolo and Trey Lance.

Making the 49ers' last seven starts going back to the regular season, Purdy is 7-0 and has impressed on many levels. He's 2-0 in the playoffs, completing 37-of-59 pass attempts for 546 yards. Maybe more impressive is his three touchdowns and zero interceptions in these playoffs.

Purdy looked a little more human against a stout Dallas defense last weekend, and he'll be facing much of the same in Philadelphia on Sunday.

The Eagles and 49ers kick off at 2 pm CT, before the matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs at 5:30 pm CT.

The winners advance to Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Feb. 12.

LIVE updates will appear here after kick-off...

PREGAME:

- Anita Baker offered a chilling performance of the national anthem.

- Rain is falling at the stadium in Philadelphia as the teams prepare for the opening kick, as the temperature climb to 50 degrees.

- The Eagles will begin the game with the ball first.

FIRST QUARTER: Eagles 7, 49ers 0

The Gould kick goes 60 yards to the PHI 5, returned by Scott to the PHI 34 for 29 yards.

Hurts passes short on the right side to BrownSF-F.Warner was injured during the play. for six yards, then Sanders runs up the middle for six more and a first down.

SF-F. Warner was injured during the play - official's timeout - Warner walked off the field and into the blue medical tent under his own power.

Hurts passes short on the left side to Goedert for a gain of two yards to the PHI 48, then Hurts runs out of bounds for no gain (officially a sack) under pressure from the 49ers defense. On 3rd and 8, Hurts hits Brown across the middle for 10 yards and a fresh set of downs at the SF 42.

Sanders is tripped up after a short gain up the middle, then Hurts throws incomplete to Goedert on the right sideline for a 3rd and 10 upcoming. Hurts finds Goedert short of the first down marker for a gain of seven.

FOURTH DOWN CONVERSION EAGLES: Hurts passes deep down the left sideline to Adams who makes a one-handed circus catch and stays in bounds for a 1st and Goal from the SF 6. - A video review would've determined the ball was not caught and it would've been incomplete. But the Eagles hurried up on the next play.

Hurts passes incomplete to Gainwell on the left side.

TOUCHDOWN EAGLES: Sanders runs into the end zone for a gain of six and a touchdown. The Elliott extra point is good for a 7-0 Eagles lead with 9:48 left in the first quarter. The scoring drive goes 66 yards in 11 plays and took 5:12 off the clock.

The Elliott kick goes into the end zone for a touchback.

Purdy passes short across the middle to Kittle for nine yards, then McCaffrey runs up the middle for two and a first down.

Purdy passes short on the left side to Aiyuk for a gain of 10. Penalty on PHI-H.Reddick, Defensive Offside, declined. First down.

Samuel runs off right end for four yards to the 50.

FUMBLE RECOVERY EAGLES: Purdy passes incomplete to the Kittle. Philadelphia challenged the incomplete pass ruling, and the play was REVERSED. Purdy actually fumbled the ball in a strip sack at the SF 40, a loss of 10 yards. The ball is recovered by L. Joseph at the PHI 44. First down Philly.

Follow Timm Hamm on Twitter and Instagram

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!