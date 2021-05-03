QBs Dak (Cowboys) & Mahomes (Chiefs) Hang With Rangers At Ballpark

'Take Me Out To The Ballgame'? Two star NFL QBs say, 'Yes!'

The Dallas Cowboys and Texas Rangers are next door neighbors. The two teams' stadiums are a stone's throw from one another. And on the heels of the highly publicized NFL Draft, Cowboys franchise quarterback Dak Prescott paid a visit down the street to check out the Rangers' new ballpark for the first time.

"What's up, Rangers fans! It's Dak down at Globe Life Field. [It's] my first time. What a beautiful stadium. Great energy. It's just how we do it. Straight up Texas!"

"Straight up Texas" is the mantra for the Rangers this year.

And one day later, another NFL QB came calling, as Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs was in attendance at Sunday's afternoon win against the Red Sox.

In the case of Prescott: Dak didn't make a cameo and take off. He was engaged in an exciting ballgame that had four lead changes, clutch home runs, and nerve-racking pitching situations. The Rangers ended up pulling out an 8-6 win over the Boston Red Sox, who have the best record in the American League.

Dak was there, rooting on the Rangers until the 27th out was recorded.

"He's pumped up, he stayed for the last out," said Rangers television commentator Tom Grieve. "He didn't come get his nachos and leave after the sixth inning."

In the case of Mahomes, the perennial MVP candidate and QB in two straight Super Bowls, he has Texas ties, of course; his dad played for the Rangers and he starred at Texas Tech. But he is justified in wearing his Royals jersey, as not only is he now a K.C. institution - he also owns a piece of the Royals baseball franchise.

