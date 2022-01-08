Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE

Remembering Ralph Neely: Cowboys Great Passes Away

Neely, a legend both in the NFL with the Cowboys and in college with the Oklahoma Sooners, died this week. He was 78.

FRISCO - On a legendary Dallas Cowboys team overflowing with stars, somebody had to do the dirty work.

And in the case of Ralph Neely, he did the dirty work and became a star as well.

Neely, a legend both in the NFL with the Cowboys and in college with the Oklahoma Sooners, died this week. He was 78.

In 13 seasons with the Cowboys, Neely was selected to two Pro Bowls, was a four-time All-Pro and was named to the NFL’s All-Decade Team for the 1960s. He played right tackle during his first five seasons, then played left tackle during his final eight, protecting the blind side of aforementioned stars like QB Roger Staubach.

Neely played at OU from 1962-64 and was consensus All-America in 1964 before being involved in a tug of war between the NFL and the AFL.

The Little Rock native was both a second-round pick of the Baltimore Colts in the NFL and the Houston Oilers in the AFL in 1965. Controversy surrounding his signing (the Colts traded him to Dallas) fueled the rivalry between the two leagues and eventually forced a settlement that included the more established Cowboys playing Houston in an annual "Governor's Cup'' game.

No image description

FIazoVGWUAI7q8O
Play

Remembering Ralph Neely: Cowboys Great Passes Away

Neely, a legend both in the NFL with the Cowboys and in college with the Oklahoma Sooners, died this week. He was 78.

17 seconds ago
5D165622-280F-457A-8E1F-2CA654683E96
Play

BREAKING: Trevon Diggs OUT, Among Cowboys Not Traveling to Eagles

Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys 2021 NFL Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort

17 hours ago
jerry jimmy troy
Play

Jimmy Johnson Reveals Latest on Jerry Jones' Cowboys Call

“Haven’t heard a word!” Johnson says on Twitter regarding the coming call from Jerry Jones.

19 hours ago

Neely was a stalwart on a Dallas offensive line that won Super Bowl VI and Super Bowl XII. He was part of the 1971 Super Bowl team, too, but missed it due to injury. Neely, ranked by SI Sooners as the No. 1 offensive lineman all-time among former Sooners. retired following the Cowboys’ Super Bowl victory over Denver at the end of the 1976 season.

He was close friends with fellow Cowboys all-timer Dan Reeves, who passed away this week at 77.

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

FIazoVGWUAI7q8O
News

Remembering Ralph Neely: Cowboys Great Passes Away

17 seconds ago
5D165622-280F-457A-8E1F-2CA654683E96
News

BREAKING: Trevon Diggs OUT, Among Cowboys Not Traveling to Eagles

17 hours ago
jerry jimmy troy
News

Jimmy Johnson Reveals Latest on Jerry Jones' Cowboys Call

19 hours ago
moore quinn
News

Night Moves: Cowboys Coach Kellen Moore Interview Plan with Jaguars Revealed

19 hours ago
1C18F750-E4CC-456F-932C-2C4D5196D7DF
News

This Year’s Cowboys: 'Deepest Dallas Roster Ever’?!

20 hours ago
sofi jj covid
News

Jerry Jones Reveals 'Great' View on Super Bowl LVI COVID Emergency Move to Cowboys Stadium

20 hours ago
USATSI_17444863_168388359_lowres
News

Are Cowboys Changing 'Play Starters to Win' Plan? Dallas vs. Eagles

23 hours ago
parsons diggs
News

LISTEN: Trevon Diggs Added to Cowboys' Sick List, Status for Saturday?

Jan 6, 2022