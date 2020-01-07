Report: Giants Want Rhule, Cowboys Former Coach Garrett Only a 'Fall-Back Option'

FRISCO - Ousted Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett might be viewed by some as a "premier'' candidate for another head coaching job, or even as "the No. 1 candidate.'' But a report out of New York says the Giants - focused on Baylor's Matt Rhule - don't see it that way.

"The only way the Giants will consider Jason Garrett for their head coaching job is if Matt Rhule fumbles his interview with the team on Tuesday,'' according to The New York Post’s Paul Schwartz, who reported Monday that Garrett “is a fallback option” the Giants will consider only “if things go sour with Rhule.”

Rhule, a New York native who engineered a truly unbelievable turnaround at Baylor, is considered the favorite to land the Giants job. He's meeting with the Giants today in the Big Apple after having already interviewed with the Panthers, a visit that reportedly brought Carolina officials to Texas for the session.

The game of NFL Coaching Musical Chairs has former Super Bowl-winning Mike McCarthy (who is one of six people to interview in New York) now setting up shop in Garrett's old office here at The Star , assembling a staff, while Garrett weighs his options ... and waits.

Earlier this season, a report linked Garrett to the Giants. And it's a natural thought; the New York organization has always thought highly of him and he considers the New York/New Jersey area one of his "hometowns.'' That's a list that also includes Cleveland (where the Browns have a vacancy) and Dallas, where owner Jerry Jones says Garrett "is, and always will remain, a cherished member of the Dallas Cowboys family, and his contributions to the organization are greatly appreciated.”

Jerry has also said that Garrett would be "coveted'' by other teams if Dallas ever let him go. The Giants, though, apparently don't fully agree.