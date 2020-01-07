CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Report: Giants Want Rhule, Cowboys Former Coach Garrett Only a 'Fall-Back Option'

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Ousted Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett might be viewed by some as a "premier'' candidate for another head coaching job, or even as "the No. 1 candidate.'' But a report out of New York says the Giants - focused on Baylor's Matt Rhule - don't see it that way.

"The only way the Giants will consider Jason Garrett for their head coaching job is if Matt Rhule fumbles his interview with the team on Tuesday,'' according to The New York Post’s Paul Schwartz, who reported Monday that Garrett “is a fallback option” the Giants will consider only “if things go sour with Rhule.”

Rhule, a New York native who engineered a truly unbelievable turnaround at Baylor, is considered the favorite to land the Giants job. He's meeting with the Giants today in the Big Apple after having already interviewed with the Panthers, a visit that reportedly brought Carolina officials to Texas for the session.

The game of NFL Coaching Musical Chairs has former Super Bowl-winning Mike McCarthy (who is one of six people to interview in New York) now setting up shop in Garrett's old office here at The Star , assembling a staff, while Garrett weighs his options ... and waits.

Earlier this season, a report linked Garrett to the Giants. And it's a natural thought; the New York organization has always thought highly of him and he considers the New York/New Jersey area one of his "hometowns.'' That's a list that also includes Cleveland (where the Browns have a vacancy) and Dallas, where owner Jerry Jones says Garrett "is, and always will remain, a cherished member of the Dallas Cowboys family, and his contributions to the organization are greatly appreciated.”

Jerry has also said that Garrett would be "coveted'' by other teams if Dallas ever let him go. The Giants, though, apparently don't fully agree.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What New Head Coach Will Mean to Cowboys Commitment To 2020 Signings of Dak and Amari

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Is Committed To the 2020 Signings of Free-Agent Stars Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper - But The New Had Coach Should Have A Say

Sleepover: Coach Mike McCarthy's Cowboys Interview Spans Two Days

Mike Fisher

Coach Mike McCarthy's Cowboys Interview Spans Two Days As Dallas Conducts A Sleepover While Jason Garrett Hangs On

Cowboys 2020 Free-Agent Power Rankings: Does McCarthy - With Cobb and More - Change priorities?

Matthew Postins

Cowboys 2020 Free-Agent Power Rankings: Does New Coach McCarthy - With Cobb and More - change priorities?

With Garrett Gone and Saints Out, Yes, The Cowboys Should Call Coach Sean Payton

Mike Fisher

Changes Came Quickly in the NFL On Sunday, and With Jason Garrett Gone and the Saints Out of the Playoffs, Yes, The Cowboys Should Call Coach Sean Payton

Seven Coaches the Cowboys Shouldn't Hire, Including McCarthy and Urban Meyer

Matthew Postins

OPINION: The head-coaching search is on in Dallas. Here are seven names that I do not want leading the Cowboys into 2020, a List Led by Urban Meyer

VIDEO: Mavs Coach Carlisle Comments on Outgoing Cowboys Coach Garrett

Mike Fisher

Dallas Mavs Coach Rick Carlisle Comments on the News on his Friend, Outgoing Dallas Cowboys Coach Jason Garrett

Favre: New Cowboys Coach McCarthy Can 'Handle' Jerry Jones' Style

Mike Fisher

Brett Favre says Coach McCarthy has an 'aggressive personality' and can "handle" Jerry Jones' style.

While Cowboys Say 'Goodbye' to Garrett, Dez Bryant - With 'No Sympathy' - Says 'Good Riddance'

Mike Fisher

Dez Bryant Puts Outgoing Coach Jason Garrett On Blast, Saying His Dismissal Means the While Cowboys Can Now 'Become Real Contenders'

Breaking: Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Speaks On The Garrett Goodbye - And Jason's 'Legacy'

Mike Fisher

Breaking News From Frisco as Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Speaks On The Garrett Goodbye - And Jason's 'Legacy' as a Coach and More

Breaking: Cowboys Select Long-Time NFL Coach Mike Nolan as Defensive Coordinator

Mike Fisher

Breaking: New Cowboys Head Coach Mike McCarthy Has Selected Long-Time NFL Coach Mike Nolan to be his Defensive Coordinator