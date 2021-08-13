Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsPodcastsForum
Search
Publish date:

Cowboys ‘Salty’ Jerry McGriddle Video Goes Viral

In review of the first episode, Jerry's son, Stephen, the Cowboys COO, noted that his dad has a knack for "being theatrical.'' But ...
Author:

PHOENIX - The Dallas Cowboys Traveling Circus is in Phoenix on this Friday, here preparing for tonight's NFL preseason opener against the Arizona Cardinals. (Game preview and info here.)

Maybe to celebrate, we should pour some salt on a McGriddle?!

On Tuesday night, the first episode of the latest season of HBO’s “Hard Knocks” debuted, and while much of it was about football - and about Dak Prescott's ankle and his ability to match defensive coordinator Dan Quinn profanity for profanity - Cowboys owner Jerry Jones also made his presence felt.

By eating breakfast.

In the form of a McDonald's "McGriddle.''

With way too much extra salt.

READ MORE: Cowboys Make Key Admission About Dak's Arm

No image description

salt
Play

Cowboys ‘Salty’ Jerry McGriddle Video Goes Viral

In review of the first episode, Jerry's son, Stephen, the Cowboys COO, noted that his dad has a knack for "being theatrical.'' But ...

Cowboys - David Irving
Play

David Irving 1-on-1: 'I'm A Fighter' - From Cowboys to Comeback?

The once-productive defensive end wants another shot in the NFL

dak ota 3
Play

Cowboys Make Key Admission About Dak's Arm

Our DFW Sports Notebook - Whitt's End: Dak's Arm, Luka's Chemistry and Does Beltre Belong?

In review of the first episode, Jerry's son, Stephen, the Cowboys COO, noted that his dad has a knack for "being theatrical.'' But this was a real (and really gross?) moment, Jerry demonstrating that as a billionaire, while he surely enjoys many of the finer things in life - Johnny Walker Blue, anyone? - a junk-food breakfast, created to order in the most unhealthy way possible, is also on the menu.

At least he put the junky sandwich on a nice plate.

We will get more football from "Hard Knocks.'' More Dak. More football. More cussing. But the camera probably will not be able to get enough of Jerry Jones.

And the Jerry we know? He cannot get enough of the camera.

So he will pour on the drama. And the extra salt.

READ MORE: Cowboys Camp: Lows, Highs & Goodbyes to Oxnard

salt
News

Cowboys ‘Salty’ Jerry McGriddle Video Goes Viral

Cowboys - David Irving
News

David Irving 1-on-1: 'I'm A Fighter' - From Cowboys to Comeback?

dak ota 3
News

Cowboys Make Key Admission About Dak's Arm

dak red camp mcc
Podcasts

Does Cowboys QB Dak’s 2nd MRI Mean Trouble?

kyler cow td
News

GAME DAY Cowboys at Cardinals: Which Stars Will Play?

dak red zeke
Podcasts

Cowboys Camp: Lows, Highs & Goodbyes to Oxnard

gregory-att-clutch
News

What's Cowboys' Randy Gregory Want in NFL Preseason? 'A Lot'

F3E61485-32AD-4E71-B47B-D81D672CE396
News

'Hopefully’ Hooker: Cowboys Reveal Practice Plan for New Safety