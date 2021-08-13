Cowboys ‘Salty’ Jerry McGriddle Video Goes Viral

In review of the first episode, Jerry's son, Stephen, the Cowboys COO, noted that his dad has a knack for "being theatrical.'' But ...

PHOENIX - The Dallas Cowboys Traveling Circus is in Phoenix on this Friday, here preparing for tonight's NFL preseason opener against the Arizona Cardinals. (Game preview and info here.)

Maybe to celebrate, we should pour some salt on a McGriddle?!

On Tuesday night, the first episode of the latest season of HBO’s “Hard Knocks” debuted, and while much of it was about football - and about Dak Prescott's ankle and his ability to match defensive coordinator Dan Quinn profanity for profanity - Cowboys owner Jerry Jones also made his presence felt.

By eating breakfast.

In the form of a McDonald's "McGriddle.''

With way too much extra salt.

In review of the first episode, Jerry's son, Stephen, the Cowboys COO, noted that his dad has a knack for "being theatrical.'' But this was a real (and really gross?) moment, Jerry demonstrating that as a billionaire, while he surely enjoys many of the finer things in life - Johnny Walker Blue, anyone? - a junk-food breakfast, created to order in the most unhealthy way possible, is also on the menu.

At least he put the junky sandwich on a nice plate.

We will get more football from "Hard Knocks.'' More Dak. More football. More cussing. But the camera probably will not be able to get enough of Jerry Jones.

And the Jerry we know? He cannot get enough of the camera.

So he will pour on the drama. And the extra salt.

