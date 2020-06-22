FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott now have three weeks to find a way to see eye-to-eye on their contractual plans. But speaking for the Cowboys locker room is Sean Lee, who can already visualize things quite clearly.

"We obviously know how great of a player Dak is, how great of a leader he is,” Lee said recently on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “And what he’s done for us, really carried us in a lot of ways the last couple of years.''

There is indeed no debate about Dak the leader; we've contended in this space that his quality in that regard is one of the reasons he deserves to get paid. There is some debate regarding how great Dak is as a player; the five-year, $175-million offer the Cowboys presently have on the table is an indication that the Joneses believe in Prescott's ability to prove on-field greatness going forward.

But ... "Dak Prescott has carried us''?

This is not a commonly-held belief. And yet, it may be more powerful than all the advanced stats and film study put together. If the other 52 guys (or 54 or 89 or whatever) are devoted to this QB ... and devoted to the idea that he might not only be among the best leaders but among the best talents?

With the July 15 deadline looming to create a long-term solution or to let Prescott play on the one-year, $31.409 million deal (Dak intends on signing that tender on Monday to make him the highest-paid Cowboy ever), somebody ought to listen.

“He checks every box when it comes to leadership,'' said Lee, who of course has done the same thing in his decade of service in Dallas. "The No. 1 thing as a leader is you have to lead by example every day with your work ethic,” he said. “Once you do that, then you’re a vocal leader and you step up and you stick with your convictions and you pull the team with you. Dak has all of that.

"There’s nothing he can’t do as a leader and a player. That’s why we’ve had success with him, that’s why we rally around him, and that’s really why we love the guy, because of the type of person he is.”

Lee expresses similar faith in Cowboys management to do its job.

"We know it’s a matter of time for them to figure out contract situations like that,'' Lee said. "And there’s a lot of rhetoric and there’s a lot of talk in the media, but you know when you have a great player like Dak and you have an organization like the Cowboys that takes care of players, it’s a matter of time.”