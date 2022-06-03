On at least one play, Tyler managed to "stone'' defensive stud Micah Parsons.

FRISCO - Micah Parsons, last year's Dallas Cowboys first-round pick, vs. Tyler Smith, this year's Dallas first-rounder?

This should be fun practice-watching fodder. For years.

“I think Tyler’s going to be a really good player,” Parsons said after a recent OTA working here inside The Star. “He’s a strong kid. He gets his hands on your arms, not too many people get away.''

Smith is so strong that owner Jerry Jones has compared him to the legendary Larry Allen. That's a bit much; more realistically, teammates have compared him to former Cowboys guard Ron Leary, a lovely person off the field but a brute of a blocker on it.

I relayed that compliment to Leary.

"That's good to hear,'' Leary told me, before breaking out of his usual modest mode for if only a second. "That must mean he's gonna be a beast!''

Yes, probably so, if earlier indications hold true.

The 2022 first-round pick is the heir of Tyron Smith and will someday be Dallas’ starting left tackle. But eight-time Pro Bowler Tyron, 31, isn't going anywhere just yet. So the rookie is expected to start at left guard in his rookie season.

And yet ... during a recent workout, he lined up at left tackle when the first-team offense opened team drills. ... before giving way to Tyron Smith as Tyler kicked inside to guard.

The Cowboys strategy here?

Micah and Tyler

“We’re just trying to be smart with how we do it,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said. “But in the same breath, we don’t want to hold up progress just based off two positions. ... His aggressive nature fits well for him in there (at guard).”

On at least one play, Tyler managed to "stone'' defensive stud Parsons, the work adding to Tyler's growing locker-room rep as a 6-5, 320-pound athlete with a great physical foundation.

"He’s gotten the best of a lot of guys here in practice so far,'' Parsons said, providing a Tyler Smith scouting report. "He's really made a great impression. I’m excited to see his step forward. He knows exactly what type of player he wants to be and what steps he’s got to take.”

