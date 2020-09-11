Teague's Take: Is It Chido or Diggs Leading Cowboys DBs at Rams?

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys open both their NFL season and a beautiful $5 billion stadium on Sunday Night. It’ll be the first chance to see Dallas’ promising young rookies obtained in a stellar draft this past April, and another opportunity for Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott to show his value to a club that failed to sign him to a long-term deal.

But the George Teague-led focus is on the other side of the ball, where CowboysSI.com is under the impression that rookies Trevon Diggs might be holding onto a starting cornerback job in a week-long fight with vet Chidobe Awuzie.

If Awuzie is healthy, maybe he never succumbs to competition. But the Alabama product Diggs - who says he's "ready to be thrown into the fire'' - has experienced a fine camp.

Teague, the former Cowboys and Alabama standout, says that secondary will be the key to a Dallas win.

“Dallas’ secondary is (likely to be) struggling,'' Teague said. "I don’t think they (the Rams) can run the ball against the Cowboys’ defense. But their passing game could be a problem.”

Dallas has been poor in recent years taking the ball away from opposing teams. That was under the former coaching staff, and that group is gone. With a new focus on turnovers by the new defensive staff at The Star in Frisco, and new faces wearing the famous Star on their helmets, that could change in 2020.

But will that be enough to beat QB Jared Goff and the Rams’ potent offense?

“The Cowboys will ride their offense to a victory,” Teague said - and he knows a little something about taking the ball away from opposing players, as well as defending the Star.

