Source: Cowboys Made 'No Recent Bid' On Just-Traded Jamal Adams

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Disgruntled New York Jets All-Pro safety Jamal Adams had a plan to engineer his way out of a bad situation, and on Saturday did so, as he's being shipped to the Seattle Seahawks.

The Dallas Cowboys represented Adams' top destination, but an NFL source tells CowboysSI.com that Dallas made "no recent bid'' on the DFW native.

The rest of the Adams plan worked, however.

"This is the REAL story on why I asked for a trade,'' Adams tweeted Monday above a New York Daily News story detailing his dissatisfaction with the Jets owner, the Jets GM and the Jets coach, Adam Gase.

“I don’t feel like he’s the right leader for this organization to reach the Promised Land,” Adams told Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News about Adam Gase. “As a leader, what really bothers me is that he doesn’t have a relationship with everybody in the building…he doesn’t address the team. If there’s a problem in the locker room, he lets another coach address the team.”

Adams now has himself another coach, and the Jets have themselves a continuing track record of failure in retaining stars ... but a chance to eventually draft a few more of them. New York will trade the disgruntled safety and a 2022 fourth-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for a 2021 first-round pick, 2022 first-round pick, 2021 third-round pick and safety Bradley McDougald.

Sources told CowboysSI.com months ago that the 24-year-old superstar desires not only a new contract - a contract that the Jets have talked about but never offered - but also a trade to his hometown Cowboys.

“I want to win,” Adams said this week. “I want to be with an organization that wants to win and do things the right way.”

Seattle does represent that for Adams, a team captain in New York and made first team All-Pro in 2019. The former No. 6 overall pick is in line for an eventual contract that will make him the highest-paid safety in NFL history. 

The Cowboys had examined trade ideas involving him since last October, and while they have publicly denied interest - maybe in part because the Jets remain miffed about his open Dallas was about the trade talks last year - every team in the NFL, under the right conditions, would love to have Adams.

But for Dallas, not at twice what it thought was a reasonable asking price.

