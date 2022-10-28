Tom Brady Divorce From Gisele: Dallas Cowboys Win a 'Last Hurrah'?

Tom Brady is part of the fabric of the NFL. So is wife Gisele Bündchen. But along with a changing of the guard in terms of who's who among quarterbacks, there is another change coming: On the heels of his Tampa Bay Buccaneers' home loss to the Baltimore Ravens Thursday night, the celebrity couple officially filed for divorce Friday morning in Florida after 13 years of marriage.

Considering their own plight with a 3-4 record and a season polluted by quarterback confusion, it is likely of little comfort to the New England Patriots, Brady's former employer. But for it's worth, Brady's Hall-of-Fame career - and life - has taken an unfortunate turn.

The iconic quarterback who led the Pats to six Super Bowls before doing it one more time, does at 45, seem to be nearing an end. One of his last hurrahs, so it may seem, was his Week 1 road win over the Dallas Cowboys.

This has obviously been a season of strife for Brady, what with his brief retirement, controversy centering on him being involved in some rule-bending when the Dolphins chased him, his departure from training camp, criticism received when on the eve of a game he skipped meetings to attend the wedding of Patriots owner Robert Kraft, and on ... and on ... and on.

A change in the life of the Bradys? That means a change in the fabric of the NFL.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!