Cowboys Consider 'Tony Pollard as a Starter,' Hail 'Extraordinary 'Production'

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard continued his fine form on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings as 25-year-old was pivotal in the 40-3 win and helped improve the Cowboys' record to 7-3.

The Vikings, who dropped to 8-2 with the loss, had no answer as Pollard rushed for 80 yards on 15 carries and had 109 receiving yards and two touchdowns on six catches.

That is "starter" type production from Pollard and his head coach Mike McCarthy sees him as such.

"I look at Tony as a starter," McCarthy said. "His ability to run all aspects of the offense, not only from the running back position, but the receiver position, obviously speaks to his value.

"His production has been extraordinary this month."

Over the last four games, Pollard has amassed 409 rushing yards on 63 carries. Before Sunday's big receiving day, Pollard had only 55 yards on six catches. Against the Vikings, he nearly doubled his receiving total of the last month.

A reason for the big receiving total was Pollard's catch in the third quarter. Dak Prescott hit Pollard on a wheel route that the running back hauled in and raced away for a 68-yard touchdown.

McCarthy stated that the play was inserted and worked on during practice.

"It's a great route," McCarthy said. It looked good in practice all week. There's always plays that you are hoping to get the right coverage and the right matchup. Him and Dak delivered in a huge way."

Prescott also had an outstanding performance against Minnesota, completing 22 of his 25 passes for 276 yards and two touchdowns, with McCarthy full of praise for his quarterback.

"I thought he was extremely disciplined," McCarthy said. "He went through his reads. The touchdown to Tony was a pure progression read, and obviously, Tony finishes it for a touchdown. I thought Dak played extremely well."

The Cowboys secured their largest road win in the franchise's history with Pollard and Prescott big reasons why. ... and now they turn to Thanksgiving Thursday, with Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott (knee) both part of the game plan with the Giants - like Dallas 7-3 - rolling into town.

