NFL Top 10 Jersey Sales: Where Have All the Cowboys Gone?

FRISCO - When a superstar changes teams, his jersey sells. That's normal.

When a superstar emerges in the Super Bowl, his jersey sells. That's normal.

When the Dallas Cowboys don't have a superstar ranked in the top 10 in NFL jerseys sales ...

That's not normal.

In just five NFL seasons, all with the Los Angeles Rams, Cooper Kupp has transformed himself into a superstar. The former third-round pick out of Eastern Washington's popularity on and off the field has grown tremendously, and his current jersey sales can reinforce that conception. With over half the year being completed, Kupp is in the top 10 of jersey sales in 2022.

Totally sensible.

Also totally sensible: Russell Wilson being at the top of the totem pole. He's a big-name guy, successful and likable ... and he changed teams, to the Denver Broncos. So Denver fans have a reason to buy their first Wilson jersey ... and Wilson fans have a reason to buy the latest.

Beyond Kupp, the only other non-quarterback in the top-10 is Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, who ranked No. 3 in sales - and again, his jump from the Green Bay Packers to Las Vegas, along with his excellence as a player, makes for an easy explanation there.

Now to the Cowboys, and this is not meant to take anything away from New England Patriots QB Mac Jones, or from Kupp - who put up an extraordinary season in 2021 in which he earned the receiving triple crown, leading the league in receptions (145), yards (1,947), and touchdowns (16). ... and then advanced to the postseason and did it all again while winning Super Bowl MVP - but ...

Where have all the Cowboys gone?

Obviously, Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott remain enormously popular. And Micah Parsons, CeeDee Lamb and Trevon Diggs are likely on a level down ... probably ready to rise on the list if the team succeeds. But it seems like the Cowboys are always an important part of this list - and given the marketing power of "America's Team,'' it's weird to see their absence here.

