Cowboys WATCH: Tyron Smith Warms Up at Right Tackle at Jaguars: Odds, Injuries

The Dallas Cowboys have the chance to clinch a playoff spot with a win over the Jaguars in Jacksonville on Sunday.

It's been a long time since the Jacksonville Jaguars played a meaningful game in the month of December. But that's just what we have on Sunday as the Cowboys arrive for a Week 15 visit.

It's been a long time since Tyron Smith has done the same. But here we are ... With video of him getting ready to play, it seems, right tackle ... for the first time in an NFL decade.

The Jaguars - who are typically far out of the AFC race by this time of the season - have won three of their last five games, while the Tennessee Titans have lost three in a row.

That gives Jacksonville an outside shot at the AFC playoffs.

The Cowboys, however, are used to meaningful games late in the season, and Sunday is no different, as Dallas has the opportunity to officially punch its ticket to the postseason with a win over Jacksonville.

It's possible Dallas clinches even with a loss, but the path is more complicated, albeit a little less complicated thanks to the Seahawks' loss on Thursday night.

The Cowboys now can clinch a playoff berth Sunday if any of the following scenarios occurs:

Cowboys win or tie at Jaguars

Lions lose at Jets

Commanders lose at home to Giants

Dallas in the playoffs seems a foregone conclusion. But the chance to clinch now, Cowboys Nation surely hopes, will motivate the Cowboys to seal the deal on Sunday at the Jags.

Dallas also figures to be fueled by the return of All-Pro tackle Smith, who is unselfishly volunteering to play on the right side as he preps for his season debut after overcoming his "hamstring-torn-off-the-bone'' injury.

Coach Mike McCarthy said on @1053thefan that this week the team worked five different O-line combinations in practice.

“You’ll see different combinations throughout the game,'' he said. "Tyron is an ultimate team guy. Tyron just wants to win.”

WHAT: Dallas Cowboys (10-3) at Jacksonville Jaguars (5-8)

WHERE: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida (67,858)

WHEN: Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, 12 p.m. CT

TELEVISION: FOX / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan

Betting via SI SportsBook

Tickets via SI Tickets

SPREAD: Dallas Cowboys -2.5 (-154), Jacksonville Jaguars +2.5 (+130)

TOTAL: 47.5 (o -118, u +100)

MONEYLINE: Cowboys -213, Jaguars +175

