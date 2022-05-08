We know that in addition to the Bills and the Rams, the Cowboys flirted with the idea of signing the Texas native Miller.

FRISCO - Von Miller is hinting that he "almost'' signed with the Dallas Cowboys to form with Micah Parsons what would have been among the most fearsome linebacker duos in the NFL.

The 33-year-old Miller tested free agency this spring and ended up signing a new contract with Buffalo after winning the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams last season.

But according to Miller, it was more than flirting. He seems to be saying he was "almost'' a Cowboy.

Miller posted a photo on his Instagram story with Cowboys linebacker Parsons with the caption “damn @_micahparsons11 It almost happened.”

Miller grew up in DeSoto and starred at Texas A&M. In 2010, Denver selected him as the second overall pick in the NFL Draft. He has since averaged 11.55 sacks per season.

Last year, the Cowboys examined the idea of an in-season trade for Miller, but the Rams won that bidding. And this time around, the Bills won the bidding, with Miller landing a deal worth ...and isn’t dropping far with age. After missing the 2020 season, Miller rebounded with 8.5 sacks over his two teams in 2021 and was a major factor in the Rams winning the Super Bowl.

So, how "almost'' is "almost''?

Dallas lost Randy Gregory this offseason, and did have talks with Bobby Wagner before he moved to the Rams. So the idea of a vacancy here is real ...

The three-time First Team All-Pro opted to make his way to Buffalo and there signed a six-year, $120 million contract. His deal includes $51.5 million guaranteed, with $34 fully guaranteed at signing. Which brings us to something else we know: Dallas was never going to do a contract at that level.

So Von Miller may be toying with Cowboys Nation a bit here, or is hinting that he might've taken substantially less to come home. But those dollar figures? Those were not a part of Dallas' version of "almost.''

