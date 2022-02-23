Skip to main content

Ron Rivera: Commanders Have 'A Lot to Offer' For Franchise Quarterback

Washington prepared to go all in to find its next starting quarterback

It's no secret that the Washington Commanders are looking for their next franchise quarterback. Coach Ron Rivera said he thinks Washington has the resources to acquire one.

"We'd like to believe we would be a viable option for a lot of [quarterbacks]," Rivera told the TheAthletic.com. "We understand what the capital will take to bring a type [of] player like that here. We believe we have a lot to offer."

The Commanders arguably have a top-10 wide receiver (Terry McLaurin), running back (Antonio Gibson), tight end (Logan Thomas) and an impressive defense when healthy. 

Whose to say a franchise quarterback wouldn't thrive with the burgundy and gold?

"Go to Washington [Russell Wilson]. I feel that would be a great move," former NFL quarterback and NFL Network analyst David Carr said. "I think that'd be the guy who still has a ton of talent, a ton of ability, packages in with a great defense, some nice skill position guys."

Some other quarterback options are Aaron Rodgers, Deshaun Watson and Derek Carr. NBC Sports reported that the Commanders are in good salary cap shape and could pay such quarterbacks what they want. 

Draft picks are also in play.

According to NBC Sports, "Rivera's comments suggest that Washington would be willing to deal multiple-first round picks for the right quarterback. Rivera likely believes he needs a significant upgrade if he wants to improve on the seven wins he's had in each of his first two seasons."

Washington can't make any trades until the new league year starts in March.

