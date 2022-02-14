WATCH: HYPE Video - Dallas Cowboys 'New Season Starts Now!'

"Hype'' and "heartbreak'' and "history''? Dallas Cowboys fans, it's all here.

FRISCO - There is a way, all at once, to 1) embrace rich history (as Dallas Cowboys fans do), 2) mourn "heartbreaking'' failure (as Troy Aikman points out regarding 2021) and 3) celebrate promise.

Here, we try to do all three.

The "rich history''? In the wake of the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, our ranking of the Cowboys' five Super Bowl wins.

5. XXVIII 1993 Cowboys 30, Bills 13 – About as ho-hum as a Super Bowl can get, it was another expected blowout over another overmatched Bills’ team in the wake of Dallas’ bigger victory over the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. The Cowboys actually trailed at halftime, but dominated the second half, 24-0, by simply handing the ball to Emmitt Smith.

4. XII 1977 Cowboys 27, Broncos 10 – Beating former teammate Craig Morton and Denver’s hyped “Orange Crush” defense was satisfying, but topping a hapless opponent that committed eight turnovers hardly felt super. The sloppy Cowboys committed 12 penalties, two turnovers and allowed Roger Staubach to be sacked five times – and still won in a blowout. By far Dallas’ worst-played championship.

3. XXX 1995 Cowboys 27, Steelers 17 – Finally, the Cowboys exacted revenge from the hated rival that twice beat them in ‘70s’ Super Bowls. That in itself made this one memorable. But, honestly, the sensation was a tad dulled by Barry Switzer’s coaching, Larry Brown’s MVP and a hint that the dynasty was coming to an end. In retrospect, we should’ve enjoyed this one more at the time.

2. XXVII 1992 Cowboys 52, Bills 17 – A 15-year wait for another title was worth it as Garth Brooks and Michael Jackson performed at the Rose Bowl. Troy Aikman threw five touchdown passes and only Leon Lett’s premature celebration prevented Dallas from setting a Super Bowl record for most points scored.

1. VI 1971 Cowboys 24, Dolphins 3 – There’s always a special place in your heart for your first love, and Super Bowl. Devastating title-game losses to the Packers were finally softened by a dominating defense and Bob Lilly’s epic 29-yard sack of Bob Griese. “Next Year's Champions” no more. The feeling was 70-percent joy, 30-percent relief and 100-percent wonderful.

The "heartbreak''? Read Aikman's thoughts on how this year ended and you sense that the legendary Cowboys QB actually feels for owner Jerry Jones here.

And the "hype''? Enjoy, courtesy of the skilled team at DallasCowboys.com ...

Does the "hype video'' draw cynicism from some? Indeed. .... and those folks are welcome to scroll back up and enjoy the "history'' review.