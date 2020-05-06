'The Last Dance' - Cowboys Style? Imagining 'America's Team' In A Docuseries

DALLAS – ESPN’s wildly popular “The Last Dance" has taken the world by storm, becoming the most-watched series in ESPN’s history and surpassing Netflix’s “Tiger King” as the most popular documentary of 2020. The 10-part story unveils the untold story of Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls’ dynasty.

The COVID-19 pandemic has left sports fans hungry. The demand for sports documentaries has never been higher … Which leads to the question… Which Dallas Cowboys era/players/teams would make for great stars of the next hit docuseries?

To be fair, the Dallas Mavericks, Dallas Stars and Texas Rangers have all experienced dramatic moments, too. but ...

The Cowboys’ 10 best-ever wins alone would keep me enthralled. Although, in full disclosure I’ve been watching NFL re-runs for the last six weeks in attempt to fulfill my sports withdrawals.

Chronicling the untold stories (or repeating and digging deeper into the tales we know) of the Super Bowl-winning Cowboys of the 1990’s would be tough to beat. After a 1-15 record in 1989, the turnaround to a Super Bowl victory in the ’92 season (and again in ’93 and ’95) is nothing short of amazing.

The ’95 team’s Super Bowl win was the last time the Cowboys were on the NFL’s grandest stage.

Imagine a tell-all from the mouths of Michael Irvin, Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith, Jimmy Johnson and Jerry Jones … Sounds like an all-star cast. The team that dominated the NFL for the better part of the decade had drama, egos and controversy fit for the big screen. I think they'd dominate again, today, on TV.

I am now accepting ideas for the Dallas docuseries' working title ...