CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Cowboy Maven+
News
Podcasts

'The Last Dance' - Cowboys Style? Imagining 'America's Team' In A Docuseries

BriAmaranthus

DALLAS – ESPN’s wildly popular “The Last Dance" has taken the world by storm, becoming the most-watched series in ESPN’s history and surpassing Netflix’s “Tiger King” as the most popular documentary of 2020. The 10-part story unveils the untold story of Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls’ dynasty.

The COVID-19 pandemic has left sports fans hungry. The demand for sports documentaries has never been higher … Which leads to the question… Which Dallas Cowboys era/players/teams would make for great stars of the next hit docuseries?

To be fair, the Dallas Mavericks, Dallas Stars and Texas Rangers have all experienced dramatic moments, too. but ...

The Cowboys’ 10 best-ever wins alone would keep me enthralled. Although, in full disclosure I’ve been watching NFL re-runs for the last six weeks in attempt to fulfill my sports withdrawals.

Chronicling the untold stories (or repeating and digging deeper into the tales we know) of the Super Bowl-winning Cowboys of the 1990’s would be tough to beat. After a 1-15 record in 1989, the turnaround to a Super Bowl victory in the ’92 season (and again in ’93 and ’95) is nothing short of amazing.

The ’95 team’s Super Bowl win was the last time the Cowboys were on the NFL’s grandest stage.

Imagine a tell-all from the mouths of Michael Irvin, Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith, Jimmy Johnson and Jerry Jones … Sounds like an all-star cast. The team that dominated the NFL for the better part of the decade had drama, egos and controversy fit for the big screen. I think they'd dominate again, today, on TV.

I am now accepting ideas for the Dallas docuseries' working title ...

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How Other NFL Execs Grade The Cowboys Draft

How Other NFL Execs Grade The Dallas Cowboys 2020 Draft - And Our Responses

Mike Fisher

Garrett's Giants Claim Ex Cowboys QB Cooper Rush Off Waivers

Coordinator Jason Garrett's Giants Claim Ex Cowboys QB Cooper Rush Off NFL Waivers

Mike Fisher

Cowboys 55-Man Roster Projections: Cool Competition on Defense

Our Dallas Cowboys 55-Man Roster Projections: Cool Competition on Defense

Mike Fisher

New Cowboys QB Andy Dalton: 'I'm Here To Help Dak Prescott'

New Dallas Cowboys QB Andy Dalton Makes His job Description Clear: 'I'm Here To Help Dak Prescott'

Mike Fisher

MMQB Post-NFL Draft Rankings: Does Cowboys Top Grade Mean Top 10?

MMQB Post-NFL Draft Rankings: Does The Dallas Cowboys Top Grade Mean They're In The Top 10?

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Cut Cooper Rush To Make Room for QB Andy Dalton

The Dallas Cowboys Make A Move As They Cut Cooper Rush To Make Room for New Dak Prescott Backup QB Andy Dalton

Mike Fisher

by

Cowboys 4ever

Cowboys All-Time Top 10 No. 2 QBs: Where To Rank Dalton (And Staubach)?

We Go All-Timer On You For The Dallas Cowboys Top 10 No. 2 QBs: Where Do We Rank Andy Dalton? And Do We Get To Rank Roger Staubach?

Richie Whitt

Exclusive: Cowboys Contract Details - QB Dalton Must Win Super Bowl to Get $7 Million

We've Got The exclusive Dallas Cowboys Contract Details on New QB Andy Dalton: The $1M Difference That Tells A Story About Dak Prescott And Cooper Rush

Mike Fisher

Cowboys 55-Man Roster Projections: Hot Spots On Offense

Our Dallas Cowboys 55-Man Roster Projections: Hot Spots On Offense

Mike Fisher