NFL Draft: Why Don't The Cowboys Love DT Javon Kinlaw?

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - As the NFL Draft approaches, we believe we've been able to crystalize some of the Dallas Cowboys' thoughts on Pick No. 17. And we don't think those thoughts much include South Carolina's dynamic defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw.

But why not?

First to the "crystallization'' part. As we write here, we believe:

Dallas loves the idea of Florida cornerback C.J. Henderson at 17. Assuming he'll go higher, Dallas would be in on LSU pass-rusher K'Lavon Chaisson. Gone too? OK. We're told the Cowboys' fall-back plans includes one that would have Dallas remaining open to taking a corner, and not likely having to move around from 17 to do it. And then landing either Alabama corner Trevon Diggs or Clemson corner A.J. Terrell.

Maybe safety Xavier McKinney of Alabama and safety Grant Delpit from LSU should also be in this conversation. And of course, the idea of swapping 17 in a trade with the New York Jets to steal away All-Pro safety Jamal Adams is a sexy idea.

But at the NFL Scouting Combine, everybody thought drafting Javon Kinlaw was a sexy idea, too. The Cowboys met him. He impressed. Having overcome being homeless as a child ... what a story.

What changed?

His backstory is still inspiring and so is his raw athleticism at 6-6, 320. But he's sipped on NFL Draft boards - definitely Dallas', and we assume others - for two reasons:

One, while everybody loves the talent, he was relatively "under-productive'' in his final season at South Carolina. Was that a "scheme'' issue? Possibly. Our buddy Dane Brugler writes:

"When you watch his tape is you see that he played nose tackle, he was asked to two-gap. He wasn’t really able to just let loose. But that just won’t be for everybody.''

So he's a "prospect'' in the very real sense of the word. How high a pick does a team want to use on somebody who might take some time to pay off?

Two - and this is Dallas' issue - is injury-related stuff. "The medicals.' We know there is a hip problem. We suspect there might be others. Is there a "chronic'' injury issue? Back soreness? Knee problems?

Some team could easy justify taking Javon Kinlaw with a top-20 pick, and reap major rewards. But if that team is Dallas - maybe unless their board is "wiped out'' - we'll be stunned. The Cowboys, while acknowledging how "dynamic'' Kinlaw might be, seem to be in search of a more sure bet at No. 17.

