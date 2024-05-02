Three NFL Comparisons for Cowboys Tackle Tyler Guyton
Guyton was one of the most polarizing players in the 2024 NFL draft. Some evaluators had him in their top 15 overall players in this class and others had second-round grades on him. Who does he remind you of? Here are three NFL comparisons for the standout tackle from Oklahoma, Tyler Guyton.
High-End Comparison: Andrew Whitworth
If Guyton hits his ceiling, he could end up being a player similar to Andrew Whitworth. Whitworth, a cornerstone player for the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams, epitomized consistency, rare athleticism and great technique.
Like Whitworth, Guyton possesses rare physical attributes—length, agility, and massive size to anchor the blind side. If Guyton hones his craft, becomes a student of the game, and maintains fairly healthy, Guyton could ascend to become someone on Whitworth’s level. Guyton has all of the tools to become one of the best offensive tackles in the NFL for the next decade.
Realistic Comparison: Kolton Miller
For a more realistic comparison, Kolton Miller, the Las Vegas Raiders’ left tackle. Miller, a former first-round pick, has steadily developed into a reliable tackle over the past few seasons. His blend of athleticism, footwork, and massive frame allows him to handle most pass rushers effectively. If he can mirror Miller’s NFL trajectory, adapt swiftly to the pro game, and contribute consistently, he’ll bolster the Cowboys’ offensive front.
Low-End Comparison: Alex Barron
Now, let’s address the floor. Alex Barron, once a first-round pick for the St. Louis Rams, provides a more modest benchmark. Barron’s career was marked by inconsistency and penalties. While he had moments of promise, his struggles with technique and discipline hindered his overall impact. For Guyton, avoiding Barron’s pitfalls—focusing on fundamentals, minimizing penalties, and improving his footwork will ensure a respectable NFL career, even if it doesn’t reach the heights of Whitworth or Miller.
Tyler Guyton’s trajectory hinges on his commitment, adaptability, and willingness to learn from these three distinct NFL prototypes. The Cowboys’ big investment in him reflects their belief in his potential. Now, it’s up to Guyton to determine what kind of NFL player that he will become.