Christian Parker Rejects Negative Perception of Cowboys' Players-Only Meeting

The Dallas Cowboys are at somewhat of a crossroads headed into Week 6's primetime matchup with the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

In danger of falling to 2-4, the Cowboys have a chance to turn their season around with a win against a Packers team that has not lost to Dallas in six straight meetings, including the playoffs. The two teams finished with a thrilling 40-40 tie last season in Arlington.

But before preparation began for Green Bay, the Dallas defense held a players-only meeting. Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker's unit is one of the worst in the NFL through five weeks, and it's clear the one's coming up short on the field are drawing a line in the sand before it's too late.

Parker spoke with reporters on Thursday about the players-only meeting and shared some honest thoughts about the whole ordeal.

Christian Parker Gets Honest About Players-Only Meeting

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite the fact that the lack of defensive production within Parker's scheme is one of the main reasons a meeting happened in the first place, he thinks that the players' decision to come together is productive.

"I think it depends on when they happen and how they happen," Parker said, per ESPN's Todd Archer. "I think that guys have been talking about being able to talk collectively anyways. I think often the long weekend is kind of the perfect timing for them to kind of discuss some things internally, getting on the same page about some things in terms of operation and spending more time together, that kind of thing. So I think it's productive."

Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams said he was one of the players who called for the meeting.

“I take full personally responsibility for it," Williams said, per Nick Harris of the Fort Worth-Star Telegram. "I look in the mirror at myself and know that I need to do better, play better. I take full accountability and I’m fully responsible for where this defense is going at the moment. I took a break this weekend and reset to learn and grow and focus on getting better.”

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (92) looks on during the game between the Cowboys and the Saints at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hopefully Parker and the coaching staff -- which recently added former Cleveland Browns head coach Mike Pettine as a senior defensive assistant -- have had some heart-to-heart meetings of their own.

As much as the players have come up short, equal blame goes to Parker, Brian Schottenheimer and the entire staff.

Fans will see if the meeting pays off or if it was just another hopeless attempt at saving the season when the Cowboys kick things off against the Packers on Sunday Night Football at 7:20 p.m. CT.

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