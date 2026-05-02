Cowboys First-Round Draft Picks Already Dominating in Jersey Sales

Jerry Jones has never been shy about his marketing and the Dallas Cowboys owner is surely happy to see his top two picks from the 2026 NFL draft already dominating in jersey sales.

On Friday, Fox Sports: NFL tweeted out a photo of the top 10 jersey sales among the 2026 NFL draft picks. The first name on the list is safety Caleb Downs, who the Cowboys selected at No. 11 overall. The third is EDGE Malachi Lawrence, who they took at No. 23.

Seeing Downs first makes plenty of sense given the fact that he was one of the hottest names in the entire class, and happened to land with the most visible franchise in the league. Lawrence being right behind him is a little more surprising since he didn't play for a high-profile school like Ohio State.

Malachi Lawrence gained popularity during NFL Combine

UCF defensive lineman Malachi Lawrence speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Lawrence, who played for UCF, didn't have the same buzz around him leading up to the draft as Downs. He did, however, turn a lot of heads during the NFL Combine.

The 6-foot-4, 253-pound Lawrence moved with much more ease than a man his size should be able to. Not only was he smooth during every drill, but he recorded a 4.52 in the 40-yard dash and had a 40-inch vertical and 10-foot-10-inch broad jump.

During his final season with the Knights, Lawrence had 28 tackles and seven sacks. He's going to be expected to help produce as a pass rusher immediately, but has the tools to succeed.

Caleb Downs set for superstardom

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs is selected by the Dallas Cowboys during the 2026 NFL Draft. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As for Downs, he has the makings of a franchise-changer for the Cowboys. He's been praised for his intellect, even being labeled the smartest player on the defense already.

Defensive coordinator Christian Parker is going to lean on him heavily to help communicate on defense. Downs proved to be more than capable of serving as a coach on the field during his two years at Ohio State, as well as during his freshman season with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

During his career, Downs had 257 tackles, 12 pass defenses, six interceptions, and three forced fumbles. He proved to have the versatility to play both safety positions and can move into the nickel and cover slot receivers. He's essentially a chess piece capable of helping revamp the entire secondary.

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