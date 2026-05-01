Caleb Downs' Genius Expected To Be On Full Display From Day 1 for Cowboys

When you list all of the reasons for the Dallas Cowboys to be excited about first-round pick and safety Caleb Downs, his intelligence is most definitely among them.

Downs isn't just physically gifted, he also possesses about as high a football IQ as you can imagine — and that's before he ever steps on a football field.

Knowing that, ESPN's Jordan Rodgers believes Downs will be one of the smartest players on defense for the Cowboys from Day 1.

"He was the quarterback of the defense for Nick Saban and Matt Patricia," Rodgers said. "Caleb Downs, day one, will be one of the smartest football players on that side of the football for Dallas."

A 'football savant'

Ohio State defensive back Caleb Downs. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

We need no more evidence about how smart Downs is than this story from Cowboys vice president of player personnel, Will McClay.

McClay spoke on Downs' intelligence during an appearance on the DLLS Cowboys Podcast. He told a story about how Downs was able to break down the Ohio State defense, as well as the Cowboys' and Alabama Crimson Tide's.

"Then he came in here for a 30 visit," McClay began. "Not only did he talk about Alabama's defense that he learned three years ago, he broke that defense down, he broke down Ohio State's defense and he talked about our defense, so that lets you know that that brain works."

Keep two things in mind as you read that: Downs only played for Alabama for one year before moving on to Ohio State, and he has not yet taken a single snap in first-year defensive coordinator Christian Parker's unit, which hasn't even taken the field yet.

Downs has wasted no time getting into the Cowboys' playbook, as requesting a copy was one of the first things he talked about with Parker.

"I asked him where's my playbook because I'm all about ball," he said of his first interaction with Parker.

All of this points to Downs being a true student of the game and that will only help him in his quest to meet the high expectations he's entering the NFL with.

Downs' football IQ and its impact

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Having a "football savant" like Downs is a huge benefit for Dallas, and for multiple reasons.

Not only is Downs capable of playing multiple spots on the field — and playing them at a high level — as a result of his high football IQ, he can also be a true leader on the defense because he can help put other players in the right spots.

Not that he will, but Downs could easily wear the green dot because of all the knowledge he brings to the table.

Another benefit of Downs' intelligence is figuring out what opposing offenses will do. That helps put Dallas a step ahead, which will make life on defense just a bit easier.