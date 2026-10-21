Dallas Cowboys Great and Super Bowl Champion Dies at 86

The Dallas Cowboys are mourning the death of one of their franchise legends on Wednesday.

The Cowboys announced that Cornell Green, who is widely viewed as one of the greatest defensive backs in franchise history, has died at the age of 86.

"We are sad to share news of the passing of Cowboys Legend Cornell Green this morning. Cornell was a true trailblazer having never played football in college, yet becoming a multi-time Pro Bowler, All Pro and NFL Super Bowl Champion with the Cowboys playing defensive back from 1962 to 1974. He was a member of the 25th Anniversary Cowboys Team as well. Cornell remarkably never missed a game in 13 seasons, becoming one of the best and most dependable teammates to ever wear the star," the Cowboys said in a statement.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family."

Cornell Green's unlikely path to pro football

Dallas Cowboys defensive back Cornell Green (34) sits in temporary shelters with a heater vented in during the legendary Ice Bowl game at Lambeau Field. The Green Bay Packers defeated the Dallas Cowboys 21-17 in the NFL Championship game, on Dec. 31, 1967, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. At minus-13 degrees with a minus-48 wind chill, the Ice Bowl remains the NFL's coldest game ever. Ice Bowl Features 10142022 0020 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Green began his career with the Cowboys in 1962, but his road to the league was unconventional, to say the least, as he didn't play football in college. His football experience consisted of playing high school ball in his junior year.

"We purposely looked for players with speed," legendary talent evaluator Gil Brandt once said. "We brought the fast guys in and then some played on defense and some played on offense."

"We had a lot of those guys that played for the Cowboys," Cowboys legend Randy White said in the Deep Blue documentary Dirty Dozen. "A lot of them that Gil Brandt found were basketball players and ended up being great. Cornell Green, a bunch of them ended up being great football players."

Before joining the Cowboys, Green initially planned on going to the NBA and was even drafted by the Chicago Zephyrs in 1962

Cornell Green's career

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Cornell Green (34) on the sidelines during the game against the Cleveland Browns for a divisional playoff game. The Browns beat the Cowboys 38-14. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons- USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Green was a key member of the legendary Doomsday Defense and was part of the team's 1972 Super Bowl championship.

Over his 13-year career, he was a five-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro, with two of those All-Pro nods being first-team selections.

He was also remarkably durable, with Green never missing a single game over his extensive career in Dallas.

Green hung up his cleats after the 1974 season. Despite not having played in over 50 years, Green still ranks tied for fifth in franchise history with his 34 interceptions.

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