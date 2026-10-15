Cowboys Legend Troy Aikman Addresses Joe Buck Tension, ESPN MNF Contract Drama

The Dallas Cowboys are no strangers to being in the headlines because of on and off-field drama, and it looks like the soap opera continues even after you remove the star from your helmet.

Three-time Super Bowl champion Troy Aikman is the latest former Cowboys to find himself in the headlines because of contract drama, and it's reportedly boiled over into a confrontation with fellow Monday Night Football commentator Joe Buck.

Ryan Glasspiegel of Front Office Sports reports that there "has been tension" between Aikman and Buck after the latter signed a new five-year deal with ESPN. The tension apparently spilled over into an argument at SoFi Stadium this week after Buck "broke the ice" on the topic.

While Buck has received a new deal, Aikman has not received an offer, and now everyone is left wondering whether this could be the final year of their long-standing partnership.

Troy Aikman Addresses Joe Buck, ESPN Contract Drama

ESPN commentator Troy Aikman speaks before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Aikman was asked about the tension during an appearance on Dallas' 96.7 The Ticket on Thursday morning, and he played coy on any current drama.

One thing Aikman made clear, however, is that he is open to all options following the season.

“There’s probably a time and a place for all that. I don’t know if now is the time. I don’t know if it’s hard to figure out kind of what happened," Aikman said, via Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News. "I’ll broadcast through this season and I’ll be a free agent at the end of the year and kind of see what happens.

"I’m looking forward to whatever the rest of this season does hold and the Super Bowl and all that and where my next landing spot may be.”

ESPN/ABC Monday Night Football commentators Joe Buck and Troy Aikman before the Detroit Lions vs. Las Vegas Raiders game | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If Aikman does move on from Monday Night Football, it will be interesting to see what he does next.

Will he continue his broadcasting career, or could we see Aikman get back to the football side of things like he did with the Miami Dolphins during the offseason?

Could Troy Aikman Make Play For Front Office Role?

NFL announcer Troy Aikman arrives at the stadium at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Aikman has been working in an unofficial role advising Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, taking part in the general manager search after the departure of Chris Grier. Aikman helped the Dolphins land new general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan.

When Aikman began helping the Dolphins, many Cowboys fans were wondering why Jerry Jones and Dallas wouldn't reach out to the legendary quarterback for a similar role with America's Team.

Aikman said that the Cowboys never reached out to use him as a resource.

"I think the Dolphins were wise in understanding my relationships around the league and knowing that I have information that they don't have or can't get," Aikman said. "And I think they were smart in taking advantage of that, whether it was through me or through somebody else.

"The Cowboys have never elected to do that, at least with me. Maybe they have with others, but I don't feel there's a conflict. But I will say I'm pulling for the Dolphins because now I have something at stake."

If Aikman becomes a free agent after the season because the tension with Buck is too much to get over, let's hope that Jerry Jones and the Cowboys give him a ring and don't miss out on a second opportunity to get one of the franchise's all-time greats involved in improving the future of the team.

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