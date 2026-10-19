Ex-NFLer Goes Scorched Earth on Jerry Jones, Cowboys For Repeated Front-Office Failures

The Dallas Cowboys will spend another week looking internally at where things went wrong after another embarrassing effort on the field in the primetime spotlight. Dallas fell to the Green Bay Packers in Week 6, in a game that was much more lopsided than the scoreboard suggests.

Dallas struggled to get anything going on offense, which came as a surprise, while the defense had its usual mishaps. What really rubbed everyone the wrong way was the utter lack of preparation, which should never happen after 10 days of rest.

Something needs to change for the Cowboys if they are ever going to get over the hump, and it starts at the top. The front office, specifically owner and general manager Jerry Jones and EVP Stephen Jones, is going bargain-shopping for coaches who don't appear to be doing much coaching, and the players are underperforming.

After Sunday's loss, former NFL player turned social media provocateur Breiden Fehoko sounded off on the Cowboys' front office in an "unfiltered rant" and went scorched earth on everyone involved in the franchise's recent downfall.

Jerry & Stephen Jones Ripped By Former NFL Player

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones looks on prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Jerry and Stephen Jones don’t know a lick of football and think money buys everything. Yeah, it can buy a nice Highland Park home, Jerry, but not heart or guys who’ll knock a [expletive] head loose. The Jones family are all micromanagers from grandpa Jerry to his kids. Jerry only wants yes men who’ll say, 'Yes, Daddy, you’re right and everything you say is gospel," Fehoko wrote.

"Schottenheimer is a fraud; he’s a friend to these guys rather than a grown man with nuts who’ll keep guys accountable. $200 million in contracts on the defensive line alone, and your sack leader is Caleb Downs. Guys are celebrating first downs while down 16 in the 4th quarter. They hired a defensive coordinator who wears [expletive] Cartier glasses with studs in his ear. Their talent evaluator front office guru is outdated. You got [expletive] CeeDee smiling, hugging opposing team DBs in the fourth quarter. This [expletive] is pathetic. These draft classes have stunk. They’ve maybe hit on six players since 2019. Jerry is an oil man; remember that. He’s a business guy before a football guy."

Tell us how you really feel, Breiden. While Fehoko used language that is a little more colorful than it may need to be, he does echo some common talking points regarding Jerry Jones and the Cowboys' from office.

Micromanagers, hiring 'yes men,' players who don't take the game seriously... it's nothing we haven't heard before. But Fehoko wasn't done unleashing on the Cowboys. He also went into another unhinged rant about Brian Schottenheimer being too nice to player.

Brian Schottenheimer Ripped For Being Too Friendly With Players

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott talks with head coach Brian Schottenheimer against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I grew up in an era where a Coach was a Coach and players played. There was no 'friend, homie' peer to peer bullsh*t," he added. "If you can go have drinks partying with your players, you can’t expect these players to take you serious when you try to keep em accountable."

"The Cowboys are a result of Brian Schottenheimer being a friend to these cats instead of a coach. This culture on the field stinks. They celebrate first downs down 16 in the 4th. It’s a bunch of guys wearing chains while playing. Late hits after the whistle wannabe UFC fighters."

Fehoko may not be the most reliable narrator or messenger, but his point here does stand. Schottenheimer has to be firmly on the hot seat after the team's latest disappointment, and it's a serious conversation that the team must have.

Now that they have an old-school leader in the building like Mike Pettine, it will be interesting to see if Jerry Jones is more willing to pull the trigger on a move. After all, the last time the Cowboys made a mid-season coaching change came after an embarrassing loss to the Packers. Sorry, Wade Phillips.

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