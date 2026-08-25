Hypothetical Cowboys-Steelers Trade Would Further Enhance Christian Parker's Defense

The Dallas Cowboys have made improvements to their defense this offseason, but it's safe to say more work could still be done.

One of the positions the Cowboys could look to add to at some point is cornerback, where there are concerns with DaRon Bland and Shavon Revel, both of whom struggled last season. Bland in particular has struggled for two straight seasons and has had injury issues as well.

While a depth addition is the most likely path the Cowboys will take, CBS Sports' Bryan DeArdo thinks the team should make a play for Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

"Dallas makes sense on several fronts, starting with the fact that Porter would complement what the Cowboys already have in the secondary," DeArdo stated. "Porter could serve as a mentor of sorts for first-round pick Caleb Downs."

"Speaking of (Jerry) Jones, the Cowboys' 83-year-old owner is desperate to end Dallas' championship drought, which is now at 31 years. That, coupled with the fact that Jones loves making splashy trades, makes this scenario even more logical," he explained.

Why Steelers could trade Joey Porter Jr.

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) laughs on the sideline while watching a practice session at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's hard to fathom the Steelers trading their No. 1 cornerback, especially this late in the offseason. However, there's at least a chance it happens because of the contract standoff between Porter, who is on the PUP list with a back issue, and Pittsburgh.

Porter is entering the final year of his deal and obviously wants a lucrative extension, but even head coach Mike McCarthy has said the two sides are at an "impasse."

"I learned this in my early years as a head coach: You have to separate the business and football," McCarthy said, according to ESPN's Brooke Pryor. "Sometimes it's easier than others. This is a challenge for both Joey and us because we're first-year staff. We've seen them play, compete against Joey.

If that continues, a trade of Porter becomes more likely, especially if he decides to sit out into the season.

Why Porter Jr. makes sense for Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Porter is a clear-cut CB1 and would instantly be that guy for the Cowboys upon his arrival. Porter's 2025 coverage stats were better than anyone Dallas has at the position currently.

Along with the draft capital the Cowboys would have to give up for him, which could be a second-round pick, Dallas would also have to sign Porter to an extension that will likely cost $30 million or more per year based on other recent cornerback extensions.

The Cowboys have a healthy amount of cap space now at $17 million, per Over The Cap, and they should be in a good enough spot over the next few years, especially after the deal with Quinnen Williams opened up more cap space in 2027.

Draft capital wouldn't be an issue, either, as the Cowboys have their second-round picks in each of the next two years.

Acquiring Porter would no doubt be an expensive endeavor for the Cowboys, but based on what owner Jerry Jones has said about improving the defense, even after all of the team's move in 2026, we wouldn't rule out Dallas pulling the trigger if the opportunity presents itself.