Dallas Cowboys Trade Rumors Escalate Thanks To Jerry Jones But Nothing Likely Imminent

The Dallas Cowboys kicked off training camp festivities on Tuesday afternoon, with the opening press conference featuring owner Jerry Jones, EVP Stephen Jones, and head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

Throughout the press conference, there was a recurring theme being echoed to the media, with "Super Bowl" being mentioned 10 times.

Jerry mentioned the Big Game a conference-high five times throughout the press conference, while Stephen Jones mentioned it three times, and Schottenheimer twice. But while the "Super Bowl or bust" mantra has been discussed throughout the offseason, there was one moment that came out of the blue that really stole the show.

When discussing the roster, Jerry Jones made it clear that trades are on the table ahead of the season opener, going as far as to say that he has had trade talks with another NFL owner and that he would "give up the future" for a "substantive" asset.

Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer, EVP Stephen Jones and owner Jerry Jones at the training camp opening press conference | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I'd give up the future to substitute where we are today," Jones told the media. "As to a player, to give you an idea about what I'd invest, something substantive, to get the right kind of deal and improve us for Opening Day? I would.

"I may have been trying to get a little of both in: a little for today, but also save a little for tomorrow. But then, you end up with a little milk toast sometimes. When that happens for you, you need to be a little more definitive. I will domino. I will lay it out there. It's not a threat. It's just that I will shoot. So, yeah, we're very capable, if we get the opportunity to improve it by doing it. My message simply is that I feel good enough about this thing to give up some of the future, if the opportunity comes up."

That has led to plenty of discussion about whether the Cowboys could reignite trade talks for Maxx Crosby, or whether there is something else major brewing. The question is: how soon?

Will Dallas Cowboys Make A Bombshell Trade?

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones speaks to reporters following the training camp opening press conference | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys have had an active offseason and made some moves last year at the NFL trade deadline, most notably adding Quinnen Williams and Rashan Gary. Dallas gave up a premium for Williams, but it's a move that will pay off in the long run.

But what could Jerry have brewing ahead of the 2026 season? While he made it clear that the team will be looking to improve the roster, we've all heard the "all-in" motto before, so perhaps everyone should pump the brakes and understand that Jones' comments simply mean the team is evaluating all options, but nothing is imminent.

Cowboys insider Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram put it best, saying, "In talking to some folks and listening back to the presser, this sounds more like the Cowboys doing their early due diligence to get a view on what could be/could not be available ahead of the season.

"However, that’s a good sign if you’re in the camp of wanting this team to improve via trade in the coming weeks. That’s an intentional approach to potentially improve the roster. I’m just saying I wouldn’t hold your breath on something massive to pop in the next few days."

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones at the training camp opening press conference at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So while reality is less fun than the fantasy of Dallas pulling off a blockbuster trade to add an All-Pro talent before the start of the season, you can never truly rule anything out with the very least.

And you have to be happy to see the team considering adding talent, rather than having internal conflict and potentially shipping it off to a rival within the conference (*ahem* Micah Parsons).

We'll get our first look at the 2026 edition of the Cowboys on Wednesday afternoon when the team hits the field for the first practice of training camp, and that's when everyone will be able to diagnose the biggest weaknesses on the roster that need to be addressed.

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