Jaishawn Barham Spoke at Cowboys Practice & Was as Intense as Expected

One thing that jumps out about Dallas Cowboys rookie linebacker Jaishawn Barham is his super serious demeanor.

You never see Barham smiling and his intensity level always seems to be at 100% — and that has already shown up on the football field after his outstanding preseason debut on Saturday night.

Barham spoke to reporters after practice on Tuesday night and he provided pure gold with his quotes and his intensity was on full display, according to Patrik Walker of DallasCowboys.com.

When asked about the physicality he plays with, Barham said we haven't seen anything yet.

it happened… 👀



Jaishawn Barham got in front of a microphone.



“Physicality, yeah, i showed it. There’s more to show, and you’ll see that as the year goes on.”



is he ready for Week 1?



“i’m ready right now. We can play right now, for real.”



on playing the Saints after the… pic.twitter.com/57YU9gF0QM — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) August 26, 2026

"Physicality, yeah, I showed it," Barham said. "There’s more to show, and you’ll see that as the year goes on.” Is Barham ready to go for the start of the season? You betcha.

"I’m ready right now. We can play right now, for real," he said.

How about your opponents, Jaishawn? Do you like them? “I hate ‘em. I hate every team we play. Straight up," Barham said.

Look up the definition of intense in the dictionary and we're confident you'll find a picture of Barham.

Jaishawn Barham's preseason debut

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaishawn Barham (55) greets fans at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Barham was an absolute menace against the Arizona Cardinals in preseason Week 2.

According to Pro Football Focus, Barham registered a ridiculous 90.1 overall grade on defense, which was tops on the team. The rookie tallied five tackles, including one for loss, and three run stops.

Barham's best plays came when he knifed through Arizona's offensive line for run stops, one of which was the aforementioned tackle for loss. It was quite the debut for the Michigan product.

Here is every play from #Cowboys LB Jaishawn Barham in his NFL debut vs. ARZ: pic.twitter.com/6QVfKldC2Q — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) August 23, 2026

“The physical nature that he plays the game is real," head coach Brian Schottenheimer said, per The Athletic's Jon Machota. "You feel it. They felt it. … We haven’t penciled in the starting lineup yet at really most spots and there’s still a lot of competition, but he’s the guy that maximizes opportunity. And he’s earned more opportunities. He plays the game the right way."

“He was a guy that was trending up, and then he had the setback with the (groin) injury. I would say he’s trending up again," Schotty added.

Jaishawn Barham's outlook

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaishawn Barham (55) goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Barham is going to have a role in the defense no matter what, but it's also possible he secures a starting role out of the gate over Dee Winters.

Look for defensive coordinator Christian Parker to use Barham in multiple spots. He's going to line up at inside linebacker, but he's also going to get ample snaps along the edge.

If his preseason debut was any indication, it's going to be a lot of fun to watch Barham play football in 2026.

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