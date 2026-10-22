Saquon Barkley Injury Update Means Cowboys Are Unlikely to Catch Break in Week 7

The Dallas Cowboys' run defense has been the worst in the NFL this season, so the unit could use all the help it can get.

Going into this week, it appeared the Cowboys might catch a break for their game against the Philadelphia Eagles, as running back Saquon Barkley was uncertain to play after missing each of the last two games because of a hamstring injury.

However, it's starting to look like that break isn't coming, as NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported on Thursday that not only is Barkley expected to return to practice, he is expected to play Monday night.

"Eagles RB Saquon Barkley is expected to return to practice today and is in line to play Monday against the Cowboys, sources say. A lift for the team’s offense with a banged-up backfield and Jalen Hurts on the mend," Garafolo said.

This amounts to a huge lift for the Eagles, who, as Garafolo noted, won't have quarterback Jalen Hurts for the rest of the season as he treats multiple blood clots in his lungs.

The first sign Barkley would be back came on Tuesday, when the Eagles released former Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue and signed Elijah Mitchell to the practice squad, which left Philly with three backs, the same amount the team carries into gamedays.

A stoppable force vs. a movable object

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni looks on during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Eagles have been uncharacteristically bad at running the ball in 2026, as evidenced by their ranking 29th in rushing yards per game.

Some of that has to do with Barkley missing games and exiting a few others early over the first six, but the Eagles' offensive line play has not been as good as what we're used to, either, with Philadelphia's group upfront ranked 23rd in run block win rate.

Even still, Barkley is averaging 5.1 yards per carry, so it's not like he hasn't been effective when on the field.

Dallas has actually had success keeping Barkley in check in three of the last four games it has faced him, but that one time saw Barkley rip off 167 yards in Week 17 of the 2024 season.

With how bad the Cowboys are against the run, you can throw out the past rushing numbers for any team they face. All bets are off with how Dallas has played the run this season.

Football - NFL - Baltimore Ravens v Dallas Cowboys - Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - September 27, 2026 Baltimore Ravens' Derrick Henry in action with Dallas Cowboys' DaRon Bland REUTERS/Brian Snyder | REUTERS

Over six games, Dallas is giving up a robust 149.8 rushing yards per game, which ranks dead-last. Even quarterbacks have had success on the ground against Dallas, which is why Hurts' absence is hugely helpful for the Cowboys.

But, rest assured, the Cowboys are going to see a heavy dose of Barkley as the Eagles look to lean on him with an inferior signal-caller in Tanner McKee under center.

Barkley is going to get plenty of carries, and we expect McKee to be dumping it off to the Eagles running back to make his life a bit easier through the air.

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