Are The Cowboys Gambling With Roster Spots in 2021?

The Cowboys are about to make some questionable roster decisions. Which ones will pay off big and which ones will cost them wins?

The Dallas Cowboys play their final preseason game of 2021 on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Some big decisions follow as the roster must be cut to just 53 players.

Welcome to the Daily Blitz

Dallas has not only made some questionable moves over recent years at some valuable position groups, but it’s also flat out ignored one that has been an issue for quite some time.

For a long time now, Cowboys fans have begged to upgrade at the safety position, and the team has responded by allowing a series of six-round picks to handle up on things in the secondary. Finally, this season, under new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, proven free agents were brought in to contribute. But will they?

The Cowboys also enter 2021 with a huge question mark at center on the offensive line. They had all offseason to re-sign Joe Looney, who started 12 games for Dallas last season, and a total of 29 games over the last three seasons. Instead, the club is relying on second-year man Tyler Biadasz for the season, with no real backup there. Never mind that Looney can also play guard in the event of an injury to one of the starters.

Last year, the Cowboys found a clear-cut veteran backup quarterback in Andy Dalton, who proved valuable after the injury to starter Dak Prescott. Dalton is now fighting for a starting position with the Chicago Bears, and Dallas has decided to keep an inexperienced backup in either Garrett Gilbert or Cooper Rush. Ben DiNucci’s time could be over after another poor performance against Houston in the third preseason game.

The Cowboys have decided to gamble at three very important spots on the roster for 2021. Will they hit big or will the house prove the percentages to be correct? Let’s discuss!

