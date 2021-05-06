Cowboys NFL Draft Room: 'Steady' Or 'Scrambling' Toward Micah?

Cowboys Blitzcast: What was happening in the ‘war room’ last weekend?How prepared were the Cowboys for the top two cornerbacks (Surtain II and Horn) to be gone by 10?

FRISCO - “We were very prepared,'' insists Dallas Cowboys COO Stephen Jones of the big "what-if?'' factor in the first round of last week's NFL Draft. "We spent most of the last two days going over what happens if these two corners come off the board on us.''

Now that the Cowboys’ apparently have their ‘men’ gathered from the draft, and we’ve all given our collective opinions on picks like Micah Parsons, Kelvin Joseph, and Nahshon Wright. ... let's take a deeper look.

What was happening in the ‘war room’ last weekend? Was there "steadiness'' or "scramble''? How prepared were the Cowboys for the top two cornerbacks (Patrick Surtain II and Jaycee Horn) to be gone by 10?

“We had long discussions about ‘if the corners go, what’re we going to do here?’ And that’s where we spent a lot of time on Micah,'' Jones said.

That's worth further discussion, as are other issues, like: How concerned are the Cowboys about Kelvin Joseph’s off-the-field issues?

Stephen Jones joined the G-Bag Nation on 105.3 The Fan recently to discuss. Let’s consider some highlights of that visit!

