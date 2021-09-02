LISTEN: How Do Will Grier, Corey Clement Fit In Cowboys Offense?

The Dallas Cowboys released their 53-man roster Tuesday, but were tweaking it less than 24 hours later.

The Cowboys signed quarterback Will Grier after he was waived by the Carolina Panthers, the team that drafted him in 2019. The team also added running back Corey Clement, a four-year veteran and former Super Bowl champion with the Philadelphia Eagles. Clement signed with the New York Giants in the offseason, but was waived as part of their cutdown to 53.

The Cowboys kept him in the division and he'll now backup Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard.

While Grier and Clement come into the team as third-stringers, the Cowboys know from recent first-hand experience how important depth can be. The team rolled out third and fourth-string quarterbacks last season, yet finished one game back of a playoff spot. Every player on the roster matters.

Grier has not seen much success in his NFL career, but has experience with quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier. Grier played under Nussmeier during his one year in Gainesville.

"I really like how coach Nussmeier is very hands-on," Grier said while at Florida. "He does a really good job when we watch film and watch practice. He knows what he's doing. He's done it. I feel really comfortable with being a sponge as much as I can with him."

And while the Cowboys' coaching staff does not have a similarly direct connection to Clement, they are familiar with his skill set.

He's played the Cowboys five times in his career, scoring a touchdown against them in 2017. During Super Bowl LII later that year, Clement caught four passes for 100 yards and a touchdown in a win against the New England Patriots.

Clement also has experience in the return game and can be an asset on special teams in Dallas.

