LISTEN: Who Replaces RB Dowdle After Season-Ending Hip Injury?

The injury bug is continuing to bite the Dallas Cowboys.

Third-string running back Rico Dowdle will not play in 2021 after being placed on injured reserve Wednesday with a hip injury.

That opens up a spot in the backfield that several other Cowboys or free agents could fill.

While Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard will rack up most, if not all, of the carries, depth is extremely important in the NFL, especially in the age of COVID-19.

Dowdle suited up in 15 games for the Cowboys last season, carrying the ball seven times for 24 yards and a touchdown.

If the Cowboys kept the options for Dowdle's roster spot within the organization, 'Hard Knocks' character JaQuan Hardy is likely next in line for carries or undrafted rookie Brenden Knox.

This isn't the first loss out of the backfield the team has suffered in the preseason. Sewo Olonilua, another second-year player, was placed on IR earlier in camp.

The Cowboys might need reinforcements outside of the organization, and with massive cuts taking place across the league before Tuesday's 53-man roster deadline, the team could go elsewhere to acquire Dowdle's replacement.

