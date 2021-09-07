LISTEN: Can Cowboys Slow Down Tom Brady?

Tick, tock. Tick, tock.

Time is chipping away before the offseason officially comes to a close and regular season NFL football begins.

This year, the Dallas Cowboys don't have to wait long as they play in the season-opening game against the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Last season ended with the Buccaneers winning a Super Bowl in Tampa and this season begins with the Bucs looking to defend their title as quarterback Tom Brady chases his eighth Super Bowl ring.

Even at 44, Brady is one of the most difficult quarterbacks to contain, proving age is just a number.

As Brady's career progresses, he's proven to many people that it isn't about playing harder, but smarter.

The Cowboys' defense has the tall task of defending Brady and the elusive Bucs' offense and there's a lot of new blood on the defense, including first-round draft pick and hopeful Defensive Rookie of the Year contender Micah Parsons.

Parsons will have quite the test Thursday night, but this will assess Parsons' football IQ just as much as his incredible athletic ability.

READ MORE: Getting To Know The Enemy: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys" Podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool preview the Cowboys' season opener against the Buccaneers.

They discuss the biggest positional battles to watch, how to slow down Tom Brady and debate if the Cowboys can actually take down the defending Super Bowl champions.

Marcus and Landon deal with all that more on this episode of "Locked On Cowboys." Join us here!

CONTINUE READING: Planes, Trains & Automobiles - And Cowboys Zack Martin Playing at Bucs?