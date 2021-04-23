Does Jerry Really Call The Shots In Cowboys NFL Draft?

Jerry Is ‘Infatuated’ With ‘Sugarplums.’ But Does He Really Call The Shots In Cowboys NFL Draft? Blitzcast

FRISCO - We have reported often that the Dallas Cowboys' organizational chart, while obviously topped by owner Jerry Jones, does not feature him "going rogue'' or "going unilateral'' on personnel decisions.

But there was a time ...

The Daily Blitz, with Indy Car Tim: Will The Cowboys Duplicate Their 1998 Buffoonery Or Draft ‘Sugar Plum’ at No. 10?

Welcome to the “Daily Blitz” by DSP Media in partnership with CowboysSI.com.

Some of you may be too young for your sports brains to remember the 1998 NFL Draft. The Cowboys had the chance at No. 8 overall to draft the kid who would be the 1998 Offensive Rookie of the Year, a 4-time first-team All-Pro, a 6-time Pro Bowler, a member of the NFL 100th anniversary All-Time team, a member of the 2000’s All-Decade team, and a future Hall of Famer.

And he wanted to be a Cowboy.

But off-field concerns prevented Jerry and company - well, mostly Jerry - from drafting Randy Moss.

There is another potential "generational'' player in this year’s draft, there appear to be no off-field concerns, and we know that Jerry is “infatuated” with him.

READ MORE: WATCH: Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Meets Florida TE Pitts

Given the opportunity at "not-just-a-tight-end'' Kyle Pitts, will the Cowboys pull the trigger this time? Does Jerry truly have “visions of sugar plums”? Let’s discuss!

Please join us daily for the “Daily Blitz” or each Thursday night starting at 7 pm for sports talk LIVE on Facebook, YouTube, or Twitter, or listen to the recorded podcast the next day at CowboysSI.com and TheBlitzcast.com!

To be featured in our “BlitzBox” segment please reach out to us on Twitter with the hashtag #Blitzbox or send your questions to TheCowboysBlitzcast@gmail.com and we’ll read your question and answer it on the air on our next show. Please continue the conversation on Twitter: @BlitzcastNFL, @ColbySapp, and @IndyCarTim. And make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for all the latest videos and visual content!



READ MORE: Dallas Cowboys Talking NFL Draft Trade-Up For Surtain - Not Pitts?