WATCH: Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Meets Florida TE Kyle Pitts - NFL Draft

The Dallas Cowboys' interest in Florida Gators tight end Kyle Pitts is well known, with Jerry Jones on record as being 'infatuated' with the player that some say, could be the best overall player in the 2021 NFL Draft.

On Wednesday, the Cowboys released part of their virtual interview with Pitts... a meeting that included Jones, Kellen Moore, Will McClay, and many others, with Jones noting visions of sugar plums when imagining adding the elite talent to the Cowboys offense.

"Boy, I tell you what, I'm excited to have you come into this league," Jones said. "And man, what a pair up we could do with ole Dak Prescott and some of those guys that we've got out there with options to get you the ball so... we can dream of visions and sugar plums around here."

During the interview, Pitts was asked about his abilities as a leader, noting that it is something he worked on throughout his time with the Gators and something that he feels he could bring to the next level.

"I would say for the most part I'm a lead by example," Pitts said. "When I was here in Florida I started with leading my tight end group. ... So start with your position group, then you start to the offense and eventually get to the team. So that's kind of something I tried to work on all last year. ... Making sure my guys are on time to class, on time to tutoring, and practice. We're not missing anything, you know, we're all passing classes and we're not the weak link of the offense. So that's Something I tried to harp on."

Despite the leadership skills and the talent level, however, Pitts also knows he is not a perfect prospect and was quick to point out things he needs to improve as a player.

"I would say my placement and keeping my heels in the ground in the run game," Pitts said. "Those are two things in the run game I feel like I need to improve on. That's something that I'm willing to work toward. And in the passing game, just being able to see coverages faster and run more crisp routes."

The Cowboys will have their shot at Pitts, however unlikely, next Thursday night when the Cowboys are set to draft with the No. 10 overall pick.

Until then, the Joneses will keep dreaming of visions of sugar plums, hoping he slips through the cracks, and into the blue and silver.