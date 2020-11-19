SI.com
CowboyMaven
HomeCowboy Maven+NewsPodcasts
Search

Locked on Cowboys At Vikings: Gregory Illness And Dalvin Cook

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are hoping to travel to Minnesota this weekend with as many healthy bodies as possible, for all of the obvious reasons ... and for the "Dalvin Cook Reason'' as well.

The injury update from here inside The Star in Frisco in preparation for Sunday's game at Minnesota features news about the Randy Gregory illness; the defensive end on Thursday is missing a second straight day of practice due to an illness that the Cowboys suggest is not related COVID-19. (End DeMarcus Lawrence was also absent during the Thursday media portion.)

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys'' podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool dig into the Cowboys vs. Minnesota game as they preview the upcoming matchup between these two NFC teams.

The 2-7 Cowboys' challenge at the resurgent Vikings (4-5) on Sunday starts with the dynamic Cook, the NFL's leading rusher. Oddly, in the NFC North, 4-5 isn't getting Minnesota anywhere, just as 2-7 isn't doing much for the Cowboys in the NFC East.

But neither team is taking a tanking mentality just yet ... and as the Vikings are 7.5-point favorites, one can certainly understand why they wouldn't.

READ MORE: Lawrence: 'Not About Numbers; I'm Here For A Super Bowl'

READ MORE: Cowboys Making Four Roster Moves - Will They Help? 

And the Dallas Cowboys' mindset? We are inside at The Star today observing practice (where Zack Martin and Ezekiel Elliott have minor injury issues) iand all weekend long CowboysSI.com will be embedded with the team in the Twin Cities. Join us now and then ... Let our "Locked On Cowboys'' guys guide you through all of that inside. Thanks for reading and listening!

THANKS FOR READING COWBOY MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Podcasts

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboys DE Lawrence: 'Not About Numbers; I'm Here For A Super Bowl'

Dallas Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence: 'It's Not About Numbers; I'm Here For A Super Bowl'

Mike Fisher

Giants Fire Cowboys Ex Colombo, But No Coaching Staff Fist-Fight?

The New York Giants Fire Dallas Cowboys Ex Marc Colombo - Amid A Coaching Staff Fist-Fight Rumor That If True, Has A Clear Winner

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Making Four Roster Moves Today

The Dallas Cowboys Are Making Four Roster Moves Today As They Ready For Sunday's Game At Minnesota

Mike Fisher

Cowboys at Vikings: Odds & Trends

Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings: NFL Betting Odds & Trends

BriAmaranthus

Dallas Cowboys Sign Ex Chiefs Second-Round D-Lineman Breeland Speaks

Dallas Cowboys Sign Ex Chiefs Second-Round D-Lineman Breeland Speaks

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Power Rankings, Featuring QB Dalton Vs. Vikings

The Dallas Cowboys welcome back quarterback Andy Dalton vs. Minnesota Vikings. ... and eye the SI NFL Power Rankings

BriAmaranthus

Source: Cowboys 'Looking' At Former First-Round CB DeAndre Baker

Source: Now That He's Cleared Of Legal Trouble, The Dallas Cowboys Are 'Looking' At Former Giants First-Round CB DeAndre Baker

Mike Fisher

Locked on Cowboys: ‘Pep in Step’ - Dallas Back at Practice

Locked on Cowboys: ‘Pep in Step’ - Dallas Back at Practice

Mike Fisher

Cowboys & NFC East: The 'Mr. Irrelevant' Division

Dallas Cowboys & NFC East: The 'Mr. Irrelevant' Division - Where Everybody Is Alive

Mike Fisher

Cowboys 1st & 10: A Peek at the 2021 NFL Draft

A 'way-too-early' look at what the Dallas Cowboys 'could' do in 2021 via the NFL Draft

Matthew Postins