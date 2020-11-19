Locked on Cowboys At Vikings: Gregory Illness And Dalvin Cook

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are hoping to travel to Minnesota this weekend with as many healthy bodies as possible, for all of the obvious reasons ... and for the "Dalvin Cook Reason'' as well.

The injury update from here inside The Star in Frisco in preparation for Sunday's game at Minnesota features news about the Randy Gregory illness; the defensive end on Thursday is missing a second straight day of practice due to an illness that the Cowboys suggest is not related COVID-19. (End DeMarcus Lawrence was also absent during the Thursday media portion.)

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys'' podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool dig into the Cowboys vs. Minnesota game as they preview the upcoming matchup between these two NFC teams.

The 2-7 Cowboys' challenge at the resurgent Vikings (4-5) on Sunday starts with the dynamic Cook, the NFL's leading rusher. Oddly, in the NFC North, 4-5 isn't getting Minnesota anywhere, just as 2-7 isn't doing much for the Cowboys in the NFC East.

But neither team is taking a tanking mentality just yet ... and as the Vikings are 7.5-point favorites, one can certainly understand why they wouldn't.

And the Dallas Cowboys' mindset? We are inside at The Star today observing practice (where Zack Martin and Ezekiel Elliott have minor injury issues) iand all weekend long CowboysSI.com will be embedded with the team in the Twin Cities. Join us now and then ... Let our "Locked On Cowboys'' guys guide you through all of that inside. Thanks for reading and listening!