Will Cowboys Need To Hire Two New Coordinators?

Mike Nolan Is Coaching For His Job. Kellen Moore Is Desired By Boise State. Will the Dallas Cowboys Need To Hire Two New Coordinators? 'Blitzcast' Discusses

FRISCO - The 2020 Dallas Cowboys aren’t dead yet. And the careers of their coordinators are very much alive.

Could these Cowboys be losing a coordinator? And not just the one widely discussed? With the Boise State head coaching position vacant, what would it take for Kellen Moore to leave the Cowboys to return to his alma-mater? Fish and Bryan Broaddus have talked about the elevation of staffer Doug Nussmeier.

Is that what the Cowboys would do as a contingency plan at OC?

READ MORE: 'Tom Landry III': Jerry Won't Want Kellen Moore Dumping Dallas for Boise

And on defense ... Amid the buzz of George Edwards being elevated: What if coordinator Mike Nolan helps Dallas to four straight wins to close the season? Would that help head coach Mike McCarthy in winning an argument with the Jones family that saves his buddy’s job?

Somehow at 5-9 the Cowboys are not out of the NFC East race, and WFT QB Dwayne Haskins is doing his best to keep it that way. We’ll discuss some very peculiar behavior by him, and how it might affect the rest of the East.

Finally, we discuss a great and thought-provoking piece from our friends at CowboysSI.com helping us break down Coach Mike McCarthy’s “10 biggest screw-ups since joining the Cowboys.”

READ MORE: Coach McCarthy's 10 Biggest Dallas Cowboys Screw-Ups

