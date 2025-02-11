Cris Collinsworth Floats Potential Destination for Aaron Rodgers This Offseason
The New York Jets are reportedly moving on from quarterback Aaron Rodgers this offseason after he spent two seasons with the team, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported ahead of Super Bowl Sunday. The Jets have brought in a new regime with general manager Darren Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn, who have decided to go in a different direction at the quarterback position.
This will leave Rodgers in search of a new team this offseason, and NBC broadcaster Cris Collinsworth said on the Up & Adams Show that he believes Rodgers could end up on the Las Vegas Raiders in 2025.
"If you're Pete Carroll and you're going, 'You know, I'm probably going to hand this thing off to Chip Kelly at some point anyway, let's see where it goes,'" Collinsworth told Adams of the Raiders' possible interest in Rodgers.
The Raiders are one of the NFL's current quarterback-needy teams. Las Vegas holds the No. 6 pick in the draft, behind three other teams in need of a quarterback in the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns and New York Giants. The 2025 quarterback class isn't deep, which means the Raiders could pursue adding a quarterback outside of the draft, with Rodgers as a potential option.
Collinsworth also noted that Rodgers should have a massive chip on his shoulder going into next season after two unsuccessful years with the Jets, motivation that could lead to a better 2025 campaign.
"Aaron Rodgers has got to have the biggest chip on his shoulder right now, and no one has bigger chips than Aaron," Collinsworth said. "He's the king of chips. ... [The Raiders] was my first guess."
Collinsworth, when asked by Adams, did "not really" see Rodgers as a fit with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but could "potentially" see him joining the Giants.