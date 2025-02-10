Official 2025 NFL Draft Order Following Eagles' Win Over Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX
As midnight green confetti rains down at Caesars Superdome following the Philadelphia Eagles' 40–22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, all eyes turn to the upcoming offseason.
The 2025 NFL draft—scheduled for April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay—is right around the corner. And as of Sunday night, all 32 NFL teams own a first-round pick and are set to make a selection on the first day of the draft.
After denying the Chiefs of a Super Bowl three-peat Sunday night, the Eagles will select last—No. 32 overall—in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft. The Chiefs will select 31st, right after the Buffalo Bills at No. 30.
The Tennessee Titans, meanwhile, are now on the clock at No. 1. Here is the official order for the first round of the 2025 NFL draft:
Official 2025 NFL Draft Order
PICK
TEAM
RECORD
SOS
1
Titans
3–14
.522
2
Browns
3–14
.536
3
Giants
3–14
.554
4
Patriots
4–13
.471
5
Jaguars
4–13
.478
6
Raiders
4–13
.540
7
Jets
5–12
.495
8
Panthers
5–12
.498
9
Saints
5–12
.505
10
Bears
5–12
.554
11
49ers
6–11
.564
12
Cowboys
7–10
.522
13
Dolphins
8–9
.419
14
Colts
8–9
.457
15
Falcons
8–9
.519
16
Cardinals
8–9
.536
17
Bengals
9–8
.478
18
Seahawks
10–7
.498
---
WILD-CARD ROUND LOSERS
---
---
19
Buccaneers
10–7
.502
20
Broncos
10–7
.502
21
Steelers
10–7
.502
22
Chargers
11–6
.467
23
Packers
11–6
.533
24
Vikings
14–3
.498
---
DIVISIONAL ROUND LOSERS
---
---
25
Texans
10–7
.481
26
Rams
10–7
.505
27
Ravens
12–5
.529
28
Lions
15–2
.516
---
CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP LOSERS
---
---
29
Commanders
12–5
.436
30
Bills
13–4
.467
---
SUPER BOWL TEAMS
---
---
31
Chiefs
15–2
.488
32
Eagles
14–3
.453