Official 2025 NFL Draft Order Following Eagles' Win Over Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX

Here's where all 32 teams will select in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft.

Tom Dierberger

Roger Goodell takes center stage during the 2024 NFL draft in Detroit.
Roger Goodell takes center stage during the 2024 NFL draft in Detroit. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
As midnight green confetti rains down at Caesars Superdome following the Philadelphia Eagles' 40–22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, all eyes turn to the upcoming offseason.

The 2025 NFL draft—scheduled for April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay—is right around the corner. And as of Sunday night, all 32 NFL teams own a first-round pick and are set to make a selection on the first day of the draft.

After denying the Chiefs of a Super Bowl three-peat Sunday night, the Eagles will select last—No. 32 overall—in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft. The Chiefs will select 31st, right after the Buffalo Bills at No. 30.

The Tennessee Titans, meanwhile, are now on the clock at No. 1. Here is the official order for the first round of the 2025 NFL draft:

Official 2025 NFL Draft Order

PICK

TEAM

RECORD

SOS

1

Titans

3–14

.522

2

Browns

3–14

.536

3

Giants

3–14

.554

4

Patriots

4–13

.471

5

Jaguars

4–13

.478

6

Raiders

4–13

.540

7

Jets

5–12

.495

8

Panthers

5–12

.498

9

Saints

5–12

.505

10

Bears

5–12

.554

11

49ers

6–11

.564

12

Cowboys

7–10

.522

13

Dolphins

8–9

.419

14

Colts

8–9

.457

15

Falcons

8–9

.519

16

Cardinals

8–9

.536

17

Bengals

9–8

.478

18

Seahawks

10–7

.498

---

WILD-CARD ROUND LOSERS

---

---

19

Buccaneers

10–7

.502

20

Broncos

10–7

.502

21

Steelers

10–7

.502

22

Chargers

11–6

.467

23

Packers

11–6

.533

24

Vikings

14–3

.498

---

DIVISIONAL ROUND LOSERS

---

---

25

Texans

10–7

.481

26

Rams

10–7

.505

27

Ravens

12–5

.529

28

Lions

15–2

.516

---

CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP LOSERS

---

---

29

Commanders

12–5

.436

30

Bills

13–4

.467

---

SUPER BOWL TEAMS

---

---

31

Chiefs

15–2

.488

32

Eagles

14–3

.453

